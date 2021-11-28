Heat’s Big Man Ejected After Kicking Chair Into the Stands [VIDEO]

The Miami Heat‘s backup center Dewayne Dedmon let frustration get the best of him while playing against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, November 28. With just 11:07 left in the fourth quarter, the 7-foot center walked toward the bench and kicked a chair, which sent the seat cushion flying into the stands.

Dedmon was ejected following the incident, during which fans sitting in nearby seats were hit by the chair’s padding. After the 32-year-old veteran exited the game, the Heat were still able to secure a 107-104 win over the Bulls.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Dewayne Dedmon ejected from the game, hostile act pic.twitter.com/wB26qgne6n — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) November 28, 2021

During the postgame conference, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media about Dedmon’s ejection. The undrafted center of Southern California was not reprimanded, in fact, it was quite the opposite. Spoelstra dubbed him the Player of the Game.

Coach Spoelstra said he made Dewayne Dedmon, who was ejected for kicking a chair into the stands, the player of the game. The Miami Heat, folks. — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) November 28, 2021

“I think he underestimated how strong he was,” Spoelstra said, per Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang. “I did not see it. [James Williams] and the officiating crew basically interpreted the letter of the law on it that I guess the pad went into the stands. But that was not Dewayne’s intention at all. So when we brought it in, we made him player of the game.”

Dewayne Dedmon has been ejected from the game after kicking a chair on the bench and having the cushion fly into the stands.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/Gn4YGOPyGW — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 28, 2021

Dedmon was clearly not happy about the ejection. After the ref’s call, he put a towel over his head and stormed into the locker room.

Spoelstra Calls Dedmon ‘So Vital’ to the Heat’s Roster

While Dedmon was brought in last season to provide backup for Heat’s starting center Bam Adebayo, he’s provided so much more to the team than being a reliable stand-in.

“He has been so vital to our team,” Spoelstra said. “He’s a big big, as Pat [Riley] likes to say, and he makes his presence felt. Defensively, he’s one of our best communicators, if not our best communicator. He’s big at the rim. He protects the rim. He gives us a different kind of feel at that center position than Bam.

“And he has a great knack for the ball — offensive rebounding, sliding into open spots, making himself available so he can finish in the paint. And he has a good touch for a big. We couldn’t be happier with the minutes and productivity he’s giving from that position.”

Dedmon Has 1 Primary Goal as a Heat Player This Season

Dewayne Dedmon tonight (17 minutes): 🔥14 PTS

🔥9 REB

🔥6-9 FG

🔥1 STL

🔥+12 He’s up to 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game through four contests. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/BqPo9rMyk8 — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) October 28, 2021

Dedmon continues to make the most of his minutes off the bench, and his only goal this season is to keep providing second-chance opportunities for the Heat’s offensive stars to score points, and keeping opponents from receiving second-chance opportunities.

“Get as many rebounds as possible,” Demon said. “It’s just something that I’ve always kind of hung my hat on since I was young in the league. I used to talk to my trainer and my agent and stuff, and we used to talk about how elite rebounders average like one rebound every three minutes. So I try to do more than that, if I can. That’s what my focus is.”

Dewayne Dedmon: “I mean Tyler’s a bucket. So anytime T gets the ball I think it’s going in.” “Anytime the ball’s going through the hoop it makes it easier to play defense on the other end.” pic.twitter.com/25ptWhjr7O — alex (@tropicalblanket) November 24, 2021

Part Tyler Herro’s breakout success thus far this season can be credited to Dedmon creating space for him to score.

“It’s very important, especially when you got Tyler Herro coming off the bench with you,” Dedmon said of screening. “Like I tell him, I’m setting the screens for you to get open so you can get the shot. That’s what you do. You score. You’re a scorer. So any time I can get him open to get to his moves or whatever he needs, it’s a successful play for me.”

READ NEXT: Heat Star Sounds Off on 4th Quarter Collapses: ‘Everyone Has to Grow Up’