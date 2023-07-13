Former Heat Starter Attempting Comeback After 3-Year Absence From NBA

Former Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters is ready to play again.

The fourth overall pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2012 NBA draft, Waiters was in the league for eight seasons, and his longest tenure was with Miami, where he played from 2016 until 2020.

The Heat traded Waiters to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020, and Memphis cut him after three days. He landed in L.A. with the Lakers after that, where he played in seven regular season contests and five playoff games. The Lakers won it all that year, so technically, Waiters has a ring. But he still wants to come back.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Waiters says he’d like another shot at playing in the league, and he also discussed the work he has been doing to strengthen himself off the court.

Waiters’ Tenure With Heat Was Full of Drama

During his four years with Miami, Waiters was suspended multiple times. The Heat sat Waiters for 10 games back in 2019 after he ate a THC-infused edible that triggered a panic attack, causing an incident on the team plane.

He faced another suspension that same year after calling in sick, only to later share a photo of himself on a boat on social media. Miami moved on from him shortly after these incidents.

“I honestly had to go through what I was going through the last couple of years by not playing. I feel like it made me a better person. It made me a better man and a better father,” Waiters told Haynes.

“I went through some s***,” Waiters admitted. “Depression, anxiety and just not knowing my future. It got serious, bro. I had to get a therapist. It became overwhelming and too much to bear. I now talk to a therapist every Wednesday.”

Waiters Had His Best Statistical Seasons With Heat

Dion Waiters' buzzer-beater vs. the Warriors 🔥 Heat (+550 ML) stun Golden State as Dion ties a career high with 33 points pic.twitter.com/RmtrX6VMk8 — br_betting (@br_betting) June 19, 2020

Over his career, Waiters averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc (stats from Basketball Reference).

“Basketball, that was my whole life” Waiters added. “I still go through life trying to figure it all out, but I play basketball. That’s what I do for a living. You can have businesses, you could have all this other stuff, but I’m still young with a lot left in the tank.”

In his four years with the Heat, Waiters played in 123 games (101 starts), averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. He told Haynes he finally feels ready to return.

“I’m healthy. I just want that opportunity just to show I’m not who I once was,” Waiters said. “And I know a lot of people talk about that, but for me, I think it’s more about showing that I’ve changed. That’s why I’m here, man. I still got that love. I still got that itch. I know I can still help a team win at the highest level on the court and even in the locker room as a veteran presence. So why not just give it a go and just see what happens? You never know.”

Waiters Admits He Has Regrets About His Time With Heat Specifically

Heat Waiters was truly one of a kind 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oc6WiEEfuD — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 12, 2023

Waiters also listed the Heat specifically as a team he has big regrets with.

“That last year with the Miami Heat and just understanding what was going on in that situation,” he admitted. “I was so irresponsible and immature. I let the Heat down. They were good to me. I did not handle it well at all.”

No, he says he’s grown and put in the work necessary to move forward and he’s hoping for another opportunity. His agent held a private workout at a middle school in Las Vegas, which, according to Haynes, was conducted “in front of a dozen or so NBA scouts and executives.”

What would a team taking a chance on him be getting?

“A team would get a guy that can come in and play right away and contribute on the court and in the locker room. I can still play-make, score and be a dog on defense. I’m still confident in my abilities, but I have a better mindset of team dynamics and knowing that you have to do what’s asked of you.”