Doc Rivers in Hot Water for Comment on Heat Star Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat (3-2) absolutely dominated over the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 5 on Tuesday, May 10, winning by 35 points at home at the FTX Arena. Heat star Jimmy Butler once again led the team in scoring, drilling 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Following their 120-85 loss, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was asked about how they plan to shut down Butler, who put up 40 points in Game 4, and 33 points in Game 3. Rivers’ cryptic response, however, really didn’t sit well with Heat fans at all, and many of them tagged the official NBA account in their outraged responses on Twitter.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

“Jimmy is so comfortable right now,” Rivers said. “It’s really been three games in a row where he’s just doing everything can.. that he wants to do. There are adjustments we can make, some we really don’t want to have to make but we might have to.”

Asked Doc Rivers about what can be done to make Jimmy Butler less comfortable. He says they may “need to do some things we don’t want to do.” pic.twitter.com/Q6BnwfPjcK — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) May 11, 2022

“Is that a threat?” one fan asked, while another person demanded, THE F*** DOES THAT MEAN? @NBA.”

“The f***! Na Fam,” another Heat fan clapped back. “Watch your mouth and actions hoe.”

Nah this comment is mad suspect wtf https://t.co/fEWxwKijgn — . (@IovelsX) May 11, 2022

While many fans took Rivers’ answer as an outward threat, others believed his response was more a comment on the team’s tactical approach. Instead of focusing so much on defending guard Tyler Herro, who put up 10 points in Game 5, they’re going to have to start doubling up on stopping Butler.

“They just don’t want to play defense don’t read too much into this,” one woman tweeted.

Another game of Jimmy Buckets leading us in scoring ☕️ pic.twitter.com/jp0JsAG8RV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 11, 2022

“He means not doubling Herro and doubling Jimmy,” one fan tweeted. “They don’t want to do that because that means your leaving a shooter open every time you double and Miami moves the ball well.”

If Rivers adjusts his defense to focus on stopping Butler, another inherent problem remains, which is how many other players are capable of scoring on the Heat’s roster. During Game 5, Max Strus scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, while Gabe Vincent, who was filling in for an injured Kyle Lowry, scored 15 points with five rebounds.

Max brought his A game on both sides of the floor tonight 👌 pic.twitter.com/PY5Y5bYMXD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 11, 2022

A total of seven players scored in the double digits on Tuesday night, including Victor Oladipo (13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) Bam Adebayo (12 points, six rebounds), and P.J. Tucker (10 points, seven assists, four rebounds).

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said during the postgame conference, “We’re a team that X-factors impact our ability to win and we have a lot of different guys that can be X-factor.”

Butler Said It’s Not Scoring, But Defense That Wins Games

The talk after Games 3 & 4 was that Miami just needed to start making more 3s. But as it turns out, for Jimmy, he was more concerned about getting stops. They did that tonight. They'll have to do it again in Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nz71WvC0fn — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) May 11, 2022

While the pitiful three-point shooting seemed to be the Heat’s downfall in Game 4, Miami went 7-of-35 from beyond the arc, Butler said after their bounce-back win on Tuesday night that he’s not worried about scoring or being shut down offensively. According to the 32-year-old wing, the Heat will win if they remain relentless on defense.

“We just need to continue playing basketball the right way,” the six-time All-Star said. “Us to get stops and not rely on making shots. I promise you. If we don’t give damn making shots and we just worry about defense, we will win.”

The Heat Can Close Out the Series on Thursday Night

Heading back to Philly up 3-2. Game 6 will be Thursday at 7p on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4mDnVpIxy5 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 11, 2022

While the Heat’s winning steak at home in Miami is perfect thus far, they need to win on the road in order to finish up the series during Game 6 on Thursday, May 12, which will take place at the Well Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

“We know how tough it’ll be going back up to Philly,” Spoelstra said during the postgame conference. “This game can look like a blowout, but we understand it’s just one game.”

If Game 7 is needed, the series will return to Miami on Sunday, May 15.

READ NEXT: NBA Analysts Slam Heat Coach for Keeping Duncan Robinson Benched