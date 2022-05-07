Three-Time All-Star Sits Courtside for Heat-Sixers, Sets Twitter Ablaze

Whether or not they actually want or need him is immaterial — Donovan Mitchell is entrenched as a potential trade target for the Miami Heat. Fans and pundits alike have been pontificating about a potential partnership for months now, with no signs of the chatter slowing down.

It’s not hard to see why some would peg him as the perfect get for the South Beach crew, either. At 25, Mitchell is just entering his physical prime and he’s already a 26-5-4 guy. Moreover, he’s friends with Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his offensive game bears a striking resemblance to that of the Hall of Famer.

So, if Mitchell were to ever, say… show up at a Heat playoff game amid rumors of discontent in Utah, it would probably rile the masses, right?

As it happens, the three-time All-Star did just that on Friday night.

Mitchell Does Wells Fargo

🏀 Donovan Mitchell in the house for Game 3 🏀 pic.twitter.com/tpr34gQsSc — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2022

Mitchell, whose Jazz team was just eliminated from postseason play in six games by the Mavs, was snapped sitting courtside at Wells Fargo Center for Heat-Sixers. He was also shown watching the game during the live broadcast on ESPN.

Mere minutes after fans were alerted to his presence, the Twittersphere was alight with musings about a Mitchell-to-Miami move.

“The rumors and wild tweets that are gonna spawn from Donovan Mitchell being at a Miami Heat playoff game are going to be one heck of a sh*tshow to watch play out,” opined All U Can Heat’s Kenneth Wilson, and he wasn’t wrong.

“Donovan Mitchell watching his future team live. #HEATCulture,” one tweet read.

“Donovan Mitchell is likely out scouting for his new team before free agency even closes in,” added another hoops junkie.

“After the game Donovan Mitchell walked right by me and went into the Heat locker room,” wrote a third fan.

“@spidadmitchell and @JimmyButler on the @MiamiHEAT next season. Heard it here first!!” tweeted a fourth person.

As if Mitchell’s presence at the game wasn’t enough to get fans talking, Heavy.com’s Mike Greger reported that Heat president Pat Riley was also in attendance. Conspiracy or coincidence — you decide!

There Is a Nonzero Chance Mitchell Finds New Digs This Summer

Although the Jazz — and, specifically, new owner Ryan Smith — have made it their mission to make their go-to guy happy, the fact of the matter is that the Mitchell-Rudy Gobert-Quin Snyder Jazz have underachieved in three consecutive postseasons. As such, there has been major noise that the team could reconfigure this summer.

Earlier this week, one report indicated that Gobert was set to make a “him or me” proclamation to the Jazz about Mitchell. And while the Stifle Tower later denied the story, there’s no doubt that Utah CEO Danny Ainge is at least listening to offers for both of his stars.

That being said, the Heat might not be the best landing spot for Mitchell. At a minimum, Riley would have to send out Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and additional contracts, plus assets, to acquire him.

If you’re a Heat fan, are you willing to part with the aforementioned players, Caleb Martin and a first-round pick (or two) to get Mitchell? At that point, is Miami any better than it was before? These are the kinds of questions that must be asked.

