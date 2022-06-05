Blockbuster Heat Trade Gains Momentum After Coaching Change

The Miami Heat have been connected to the Utah Jazz in trade rumors for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has been reported to have the Heat on his list of teams he would be open to playing for if he was to be traded. On Sunday, June 5, the possibility of Donovan Mitchell being traded to Miami just got a little brighter when it was announced that Jazz head coach Quin Snyder would be stepping down and away from the organization.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report saying, “Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

However, while the news is a surprise, he added that the head coach and the organization are still on good terms.

“After eight seasons as coach, Snyder simply decided that it’s time to step away. Conversations had been amicable with team, relationships still strong, but Snyder has decided to leave after building the Jazz into a perennial playoff contender,” Wojnarowski added.

Donovan Mitchell ‘unnerved’ by Snyder’s Exit

The news of Quin Snyder’s departure could be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Donovan Mitchell in Utah. There has been long-standing friction with Utah’s two All-Stars, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell dating back to 2020 before the NBA bubble. The tension between the two and other decisions in Utah could force either Mitchell or Gobert, both of whom signed long-term extensions, to request a trade.

Following Snyder’s exit, Wojnarowski continued his reporting that Mitchell is “unnerved” and “unsettled” by Snyder’s exit.

“Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” sources told ESPN.

The Jazz are expected to begin the search for their next head coach immediately. Shams Charnia already named five possible candidates that Utah may be interested in. One of the things on Mitchell’s mind, according to Wojnarowski, is what the coaching change means for the organization.

“Mitchell remains fond of Snyder and accepts his reasons for stepping down, but he’s spending the immediate aftermath of Snyder’s decision trying to process what the coach’s loss means in the larger scope for the organization and himself, sources said,” Wojnarowski continued.

Snyder is the second-winningest coach in Jazz franchise history and has a known strong relationship with Mitchell. Their bond was evident since the trust Snyder placed in Mitchell his rookie season. What will his absence mean for Mitchell and his future in Utah?

Mitchell to Miami?

With all of the tension and uncertainty in Utah, all signs could be pointing to Mitchell in Miami. In the week or two following their elimination, the Heat have been frequently mentioned in Mitchell talks, including being the frontrunner to land the three-time All-Star. Does Snyder no longer being the coach of the Jazz force him out? That may depend on who the Jazz hire to be their next coach or what happens with Rudy Gobert.

However, the Heat do have a trade package that could persuade Utah to have a fresh start with a new coach and new pieces such as one proposed trade involving Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Omer Yurtseven, and a trio of first-round picks in 2022, 2024 and 2027 for Mitchell.

The Heat also have their trade exception to go along with potential trade pieces like Herro, Strus, or even Adebayo if they really want to.