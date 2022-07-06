Heat Superstar Trade Rumors Gain Momentum as Star Questions Franchise

The NBA is still waiting and watching to see what happens between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant and how they fulfill or don’t fulfill his trade demand. It has now been a week since the demand and there is no traction on a deal as it currently sits. However, another trade that is gaining traction remains the possibility that Donovan Mitchell wants out or will be traded from the Utah Jazz. The Miami Heat have been in on the Donovan Mitchell discussions since before the season ended.

However, the Mitchell trades began to look less likely when Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sportscenter that the Jazz aren’t taking any calls on Mitchell discussions at the moment.

“They have shut down any team who’s called about trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to moving forward with him as their cornerstone player,” Wojnarowski reported on Sportscenter.

But now, more recent reporting from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst could suggest a growing momentum on the Mitchell trade front.

The Latest on Mitchell

Last week, the Jazz made two trades. One that dealt Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a bunch of draft picks, and another to the Nets dealing Royce O’Neale for a first round pick. According to NBA Insider Brian Windhorst this had Mitchell concerned and questioning Utah over where the future of the franchise is going.

July 6 on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, Windhorst said Mitchell essentially asked Jazz higher-ups what their plan was after trading away two key players primarily for draft picks. From that the franchise rebutted that the plan is to “do what’s right for the franchise.” If you are looking for the best ways to keep your superstar happy after trading his closest friend on the team (O’Neale) that may not be the best way to give clarity to the situation.

It’s hard to look at the moves in Utah and think they can keep Mitchell. All signs point to Danny Ainge rebuilding, and while the plan is to rebuild around Mitchell, many believe that he already wants out. Despite reports that the Jazz are turning down all offers Windhorst does believe that Utah is open to potential Mitchell trades.

Windhorst went on to say that while the Jazz don’t officially have Mitchell on the trade block, he believes they have a price and would be willing to trade their franchise cornerstone if the offer is good enough. With teams holding out for potential Durant deals and the Gobert trade setting the trade market can there be a good enough offer that Utah would agree to? Mitchell is certainly worth it and could bring a lot to the Heat franchise.

Donovan Mitchell’s Impact

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while also making an added impact facilitating with a career-high 5.3 assists, 3.5 three-pointers made and 1.5 steals. He also shot an impessive 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

If he were to go to a team with extra scorers to take pressure off of him, it’s easy to imagine his efficiency going up while keeping a similar statline. While it is not guaranteed the Jazz will trade their star it is definitely more probable after the star is questioning the franchise.