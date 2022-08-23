Radio Host Drops Bombshell Report on Heat’s Pursuit of Jazz All-Star

After Nets superstar Kevin Durant suddenly changed his mind about requesting a trade out of Brooklyn on Tuesday, August 23, it was largely believed the Miami Heat would re-focus their attention on landing Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, whom the franchise has been actively trying to pursue for months, per reports.

The Athletic’s Fred Katz tweeted, “Something to watch: With the Kevin Durant trade market no longer in existence, a team that was holding onto pieces to use in a Durant trade could choose to use those same players/picks to enter the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes.”

However, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix host John Gambadoro dropped a bombshell report on Tuesday afternoon concerning the Heat’s attempt to successfully trade for the three-time All-Star.

Gambadoro tweeted, “Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!”

The Miami Heat are NOT interested in Donovan Mitchell, per @Gambo987 pic.twitter.com/5bPAOUtih9 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 23, 2022

The radio host’s report comes as a huge surprise since just a few days ago, an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney that Utah is likely in the midst of attempting to lure other teams back into the Mitchell negotiations, which could swing the door wide open for the Heat.

While The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported on August 15 that there’s been “no traction” on a deal between the Jazz and the Knicks, two other teams, the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, “are among the teams pursuing Mitchell.”

However, the exec told Heavy, “What you’ve seen from Utah in the last week looks like some smoke-screening, they have gotten into a rut where it looks like the Knicks are the only team that can give them what they want for Mitchell and the Knicks know it. And the Knicks are willing to give up some of their picks for him, they have eight of them—they just don’t want to give them ALL up. The Jazz are asking for all of New York’s young guys plus another six or so picks, and that’s too much. So you’ve had things leaking from Utah, that they like what Charlotte has or what Washington can give them. And it’s impossible, those teams do not have the picks the Knicks have. It’s been this dance for a few weeks now, it’s almost silly. But it’s a smokescreen from Utah. There’s no hurry on it so both sides can wait out the other.”

Several NBA Insider Repoted the Heat Submitted an Offer for Mitchell

Contrary to Gambadoro’s tweet, several reports over the summer didn’t just state the Heat were interested in Mitchell but noted that the franchise made an official offer. Five Reasons Sports Network’s Greg Sylvander announced on June 30, “Miami has submitted an offer to Donovon Mitchell,” a report confirmed by The New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield.

“The Heat are a more likely landing spot for Donovan Mitchell and have furnished a trade offer to the Utah Jazz,” Winfield wrote. “In an April 2022 episode of the Certified Buckets podcast, New York City hip-hop legend Fat Joe told me he is close to Mitchell and that Mitchell’s dream is playing for Miami, not his hometown Knicks.”

The Heat Are Still in the Mix to Make a Blockbuster Trade

Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reported on July 27 that the Heat’s pursuit for a new superstar would not be over until guard Tyler Herro, the centerpiece of the team’s trade package, receives his max extension. “There is only one definitive way to both say and show they are done, to both say and show they are content, to both say and show an abiding belief in the tired saw of, ‘We have enough,'” Winderman wrote.

“That will be if and when they sign off on a contract extension with Tyler Herro.

Because at that point, based on their limited supply of tradable assets, is when they would be sending the ultimate signal, one with ultimate transparency.” Once Herro gets paid, he’ll basically become untradeable and the Heat can no longer make a competitive offer.

