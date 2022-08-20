Door May Be Opening for Heat to Bring Donovan Mitchell to South Beach

The Utah Jazz have been very open to the fact that they will listen to trade proposals for their All-Star talent, Donovan Mitchell. They aren’t openly shopping Mitchell, more openly listening. So far, the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks have had their names most in the mix in possible discussions for the star Utah guard. However, last week two other NBA teams entered consideration, according to Jazz beat writer Tony Jones.

“The Knicks and Jazz had a fresh trade conversation within the past week about potential packages for Mitchell, according to sources. There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said. The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are also among the teams pursuing Mitchell, those sources said,” Jones wrote.

Missing from the considerations was the Miami Heat. However, one NBA executive believes that the recent news of Utah and New York being re-engaged in trade talks was a smoke screen to bring more than the Knicks in the running for Donovan Mitchell.

Executive on ‘Smoke Screen’ Mitchell News

In a conversation with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, an Eastern Conference executive shared that Utah may be trying to lure other teams back into the Mitchell negotiations and perhaps that could open a door back up for the Miami Heat.

“Well, what you’ve seen from Utah in the last week looks like some smoke-screening, they have gotten into a rut where it looks like the Knicks are the only team that can give them what they want for Mitchell and the Knicks know it. And the Knicks are willing to give up some of their picks for him, they have eight of them—they just don’t want to give them ALL up. The Jazz are asking for all of New York’s young guys plus another six or so picks, and that’s too much. So you’ve had things leaking from Utah, that they like what Charlotte has or what Washington can give them. And it’s impossible, those teams do not have the picks the Knicks have. It’s been this dance for a few weeks now, it’s almost silly. But it’s a smokescreen from Utah. There’s no hurry on it so both sides can wait out the other,” the executive told Deveney.

While the Heat’s name wasn’t mentioned, Mitchell is known to wanting to end up in South Beach, and if Utah is trying to find teams to re-enter the discussions, perhaps this is the encouragement they need.

Previous Mitchell to Miami Proposals

Previous proposals for that link Mitchell to Miami include a deal featuring Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, and draft picks for the Jazz star.

Miami Heat receive G Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz receive G Tyler Herro, G/F Duncan Robinson, F Nikola Jovic, two unprotected first-round picks (in 2023 and 2028), and two first-round picks swaps (2027, 2029)

Another proposal featured a three-team trade that could help Mitchell find his way to Miami.

Utah receives: Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent

2023, 2027, and 2029 first-round picks.

Miami receives: Donovan Mitchell and Udoka Azubuike

Oklahoma City receives: 2025 first-round pick via Miami (protections removed),2024 second-round pick (top-50 protected), 2028 and 2029 second-round picks.

Is this enough? Perhaps after the amount of time passed, the deal would look different, but it is a start.