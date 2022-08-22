Heat Linked to 4-Time NBA Champion and Warriors Star in Proposed Trade

The Miami Heat have been very clear in their pursuit to add another star this offseason. They have been well-documented to be deep in the sweepstakes for both Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Talks may have stalled, but they are known to have interest. The Heat missed out on the NBA Finals this season by one game after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and one of their stars spoke out about why the team should “run it back.” Perhaps the Heat will take that advice and run it back with its current core. Maybe the Heat don’t add the star this year, but one trade proposal sees them possibly adding an unexpected All-Star and champion next season.

Could Miami Acquire Draymond Green?

The Heat acquiring Draymond Green may sound a little out there at first. However, if you take into account the upcoming salary cap issues that could take place for the Golden State Warriors, it makes more sense. A collection of core Warriors players will soon be eligible for an extension, including Green, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. Despite the Warriors being known to be okay dipping into the luxury tax, they can’t sign each of those to max money. Green has previously expressed his desire to earn max money in his next contract, and if the Dubs are unable to extend that to him, perhaps he will look at his options elsewhere.

On the recent episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, and Tim Bontemps of ESPN speculated that Green might even opt out of his contract next summer and head into free agency, which could lead to the Golden State surveying possible sign-and-trade scenarios.

One trade proposal from Heavy’s own Jack Simone shared a potential three-team trade that would bring the four-time All-Star Green to South Beach.

Miami Heat Receive: Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors Receive: Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, 2027 1st-Round Pick (via MIA)

Utah Jazz Receive: Duncan Robinson, 2029 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via MIA)

For Golden State, they would shed salary cap space with Green and add value with Caleb Martin, who would fit in nicely with the Warriors, and the expiring contract of Oladipo to team with a first round pick. They also avoid losing Green for nothing if he were to opt-out of and sign elsewhere.

Utah gets a pick and the sharpshooting Duncan Robinson. Will Danny Ainge do a deal that only nets Utah one draft pick? It is hard to say, but all they are doing in the deal is taking on Robinson’s contract, which the rebuilding team is ready to do.

Does it Make Sense for Miami?

The Heat would lose two first round picks in the deal, but team president Pat Riley is known to want to win one more championship, and including draft picks in trades won’t keep him away from that. They give up two players they have helped develop in Martin and Robinson, which is tough, but they also gain one of the league’s consistently great defensive forces in Green. A frontcourt of Green and Bam Adebayo is incredibly intriguing, especially with both players being able to guard all five positions. Green would fit in instantly with Heat culture and could be a player that helps propel Miami over the championship hump without giving up too many assets.