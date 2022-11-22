Heat Star Officially Marked as ‘Available for Trade Talks,’ per NBA Insider

Last week, we shared the reporting of Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel that revealed that the Miami Heat have been giving forward Duncan Robinson extra opportunities recently as a way of ‘showcasing’ him and making him more attractive in potential trade offerings. Robinson was quickly falling out of the Heat rotation before seeing increased minutes in November. Winderman shared that the Heat are likely looking to move on from Robinson and the $90 million contract they offered the undrafted forward.

“I have felt since the get-go there has been somewhat of a showcasing of Duncan Robinson. But when push comes to shove and defensive deterrence is required. it is apparent that it is still difficult for Erik Spoelstra to ride Duncan through those minutes. Even when Duncan is hitting shots, if the game is close or the Heat are ahead at closing time, Erik Spoelstra has shown a clear preference for Max Strus in those minutes. Then again, even when the Heat had to rally from 13 down against the Suns, Spoelstra still didn’t play Duncan in the fourth, while Strus, who had been scoreless through three quarters, played the entire fourth,” Winderman wrote.

Duncan Robinson Officially Available for Trade Talks

The notion that the Heat were looking to move on from the sharpshooting Robinson was confirmed on Monday, November 21 when Micheal Scotto of HoopsHype cited league sources that have assured him that Miami is looking for potential partners in a Robinson trade.

“With the emergence of Max Strus and Caleb Martin, Miami has made Duncan Robinson available in trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype.

Robinson is shooting a career-low 35.4 percent from the field and has moved to a full-time reserve role for the first time since his rookie season. He’s owed $57.49 million over the next three seasons if you include his player option for the 2025-26 season,” Michael Scotto writes for Hoops Hype.

Not only is Robinson struggling this season with his lowest shooting percentage since his rookie season, the forward is also spending more time on the bench than he has since his first year. It is believed that Robinson could benefit from a change of scenery, and on a team he has a lesser role and can just focus on what he does best. Sink threes.

Potential Teams Interested in Robinson?

Who are the teams that may benefit from adding the three point threat of Duncan Robinson? An NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that the Chicago Bulls could be a team that looks to the sharpshooter in a midseason trade if they were to make any.

“I don’t know if they would get another big guy, with (Andre) Drummond there, but finding a way to make a deal for Richaun Holmes in Sacramento might be a way to give them some rim protection. The problem is, it is a tough fit with their salary structure, making the match, I don’t think you’d give up a Coby White for a guy riding pine in Sacramento.

I think they’d do well with a volume 3-point shooter, a Buddy Hield or Luke Kennard or even Duncan Robinson, if they could figure out a way to make that deal. But again, the contracts are not really there for that kind of deal,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports.