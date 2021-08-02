Miami Heat Forward’s $90 Million Contract Breaks NBA History: Report

All eyes were on the Miami Heat as they figured out whether or not they could afford to resign sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

The 27-year-old forward officially became a restricted free agent on August 1, which meant Miami would have the chance to match any other team’s offer for Robinson. But that extra step proved to be unnecessary.

An hour after the free-agency period officially started on Monday, it was announced the Heat were locking Robinson into a multi-year $90 million contract.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted, Duncan Robinson – host of the @TheLongshotPod – has agreed to a 5-year, $90M contract to stay with the Miami Heat, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal, largest ever for an undrafted player, also includes an ETO after the fourth year.”

Robinson was picked up by the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan three years ago and has since developed into a legitimate offensive star. The 6-foot-7 forward’s huge pay raise marks the second NBA record he’s broken in 2021. Earlier this year, Robinson became the fastest player to notch 500 three-pointers in league history.

Robinson Said He Would Love to ‘See What’s Out There’ But Preferred to Stay in Miami

Robinson addressed the “stress” and “anxiety” that comes with having an undecided future on a recent episode of his podcast, The Long Shot. While he previously said that he’d love to stay with Miami, Robinson forced himself to keep an open mind.

“To see what’s out there is obviously an enticing thought,” Robinson admitted. “To have the opportunity to be a free agent and have some options is obviously a coveted position…I know what I know and I know the experience that I have had. But I also, I have had only one experience with one team.”

Robinson is clearly thrilled to be staying in Miami. He tweeted out a celebration video via The Long Shot podcast’s account.

Robinson’s Massive Contract Most Likely Means Kendrick Nunn Will Be Leaving Miami

Robinson’s massive pay bump means the Heat will likely have to let keeping him or Kendrick Nunn go. The 25-year-old guard also became a restricted free agent on Monday and is expected to field other offers from multiple teams.

However, if no other team makes an offer, the Heat could offer to keep Nunn at a reduced salary.

In addition to landing Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors on a three-year $90 million contract, Miami is on the hook for $72.6 million for the five players whose salaries are already guaranteed for next season: Butler ($36 million), Adebayo ($28.1 million), Tyler Herro ($4 million), Precious Achiuwa ($2.7 million) and KZ Okpala ($1.8 million).

READ NEXT: 11 Miami Heat Players Set to Become Free Agents This Summer