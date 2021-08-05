Heat Star Learned About $90 Million Contract Offer via Instagram

The Miami Heat made history when they offered Duncan Robinson a five-year $90 million contract extension, as the sharpshooter became the highest-paid undrafted player ever in the NBA.

Robinson discussed how and when he learned of the gigantic pay bump on the most recent episode of his The Long Shot podcast on Thursday. The 27-year-old guard surprisingly first learned of the Heat’s offer via Instagram.

Robinson was in the car on the way home from the airport with his father and girlfriend when a member of the Heat’s front office texted him with the log-in information for a new Instagram account.

“They had basically created an Instagram account for me and it had all these pictures posted on the profile that were kind of about my time in Miami and that they would love to have me back and all this sort of stuff,” Robinson said. “That was a cool moment.”





Shortly afterward, Robinson received a FaceTime call from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“There was a funny moment with that, too,” Robinson said of talking with Coach Spo. “He was like, ‘So what are you doing tonight to celebrate?’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re going to pick up some food and just kind of hang and eat.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, do me a favor, mix in an ice cream or get a bottle of wine or something.'”

Robinson was picked up by the Heat as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan three years ago and has since developed into a legitimate offensive star. The 6-foot-7 forward’s huge pay raise marks the second NBA record he’s broken in 2021. Earlier this year, Robinson became the fastest player to notch 500 three-pointers in league history.

Robinson’s Unexpected First Purchase After Learning About His Huge Pay

Duncan really let loose after signing his $90M contract pic.twitter.com/XefVSK5jDt — The Long Shot (@TheLongShotPod) August 5, 2021

While most NBA players purchase an expensive watch, car, or home after learning they’re about to make bank, Robinson just had one thing on his mind: tacos.

“I stopped by Locos Cocos Tacos in Kittery, Maine, and picked up some good ole… New England Mexican food for the family. So, if you’re thinking I was going to do some lavish dinner at Carbone? Or something really spicy… No. Just some classic New England tacos.”

Robinson admits that the insane new money he’s about to receive — the reality of the situation hasn’t quite sunk in just yet.

“There’s also this weird feeling that it doesn’t quite hit you,” Robinson said. “Truth be told, it hasn’t quite hit me. I’m still wondering as to when it will because as of right now, my life really hasn’t changed at all other than people like now know how much money I’m going to make very publicly.”

Robinson Is Excited to Stay in Miami & Play Alongside Kyle Lowry

Robinson’s contract was the only huge news in Miami on the first day of free agency. The Heat landed Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors and successfully stole P.J. Tucker from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Robinson is excited for the players joining the Heat and staying with the franchise that’s become like a family to him:

That’s why Miami ultimately, for me, felt like it was going to be the best situation because it was something that I was really familiar with. I felt like I built equity with the organization, the coaching staff, the front office, the fans even, the city, something I was familiar with. And the opportunity, we’re able to get somebody like Kyle [Lowry] and have that opportunity to be part of a really good team and be really valued. So once push came to shove and 6 p.m. came around on Monday and things started to move really quickly, which is it’s own whole thing, it became clear pretty quickly that Miami was the right situation.

Getting a long-term deal like the five-year deal the Heat offered was also something Robinson wanted in his next contract.

“I really wanted to feel valued,” Robinson said. “For me, I feel like I’m able to be my best when I’m surrounded by really good players because I can create space for them and they can also create space and attention for me.”

“I love the group that we have,” Robinson continued. “We’ll see how the rest of free agency plays out. But from where it stands now, I think we added some physicality, some toughness, some play-making, some shot-making, and just like a certain grit and toughness. I think for sure we’re going to be playing, as Pat Riley likes to coin it, Miami Heat basketball.”

