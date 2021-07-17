Heat Star Sounds Off on NBA Players’ Workout Videos on Instagram

Duncan Robinson‘s future with the Miami Heat is one of the most talked-about topics, as the team’s sharpshooter will officially become a restricted free agent this summer. However, on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Long Shot, the 27-year-guard sounded off on another topic that’s being heavily discussed this offseason.

Robinson gets real heated while discussing what he says is one of the “biggest misconceptions” about NBA players, and how ridiculous it is that people take what is posted on Instagram as a true representation of their offseason work ethic.

While Robinson has 303,000 followers on Instagram, one thing people will never see shared on his page is a video of him working out.

“Here is a fun fact,” Robinson said on The Long Shot. “Workouts still happen if it doesn’t exist on social media. I know that’s really hard for people to wrap their minds around.”





Robinson tells co-host Davis Reid that he’s not looking to shame players who do post about their workouts on Instagram, nor is he sending a not-so-subliminal message that he is working out this offseason even though he doesn’t share videos of it on Instagram.

What really grinds Robinson’s gears is the misconception that grows based on whether or not a player posts workout videos on social media. “It is an incredibly curated feed that not only does it deviates from the truth, but it’s probably the opposite of the truth in many cases,” Robinson said.

Robinson Admits He Posted About His Workouts on Social Media Back in High School

Robinson admits that he once felt the urge to post about his training on social media, but that was before he was in the NBA.

At one point in my life I was the ‘Just got some work in’ on Twitter… granted this was like the real high school version of Duncan Robinson… But I just think it’s so funny whether it be fan bases, coaches, players, or whatever it is… just the masses formulate their opinions off of the information they’re able to gather on social media.

Robinson knows his rant about Instagram was “emotionally packed,” but points out that his anger — “it’s more about general frustration around that kind of space that exists in high-level basketball.”

Reid agreed wholeheartedly. “I think it’s a metaphor for life. Social media isn’t real. It’s a fake world out there.”

What you see on the court, however, is real. This past season, Robinson shot 40.8% on 3-pointers and became the fastest player in NBA history to score 500 threes (152 games).

Robinson Doesn’t About His Private Life on Instagram

Robinson’s Instagram page is filled with sponsored ads and basketball photos, but he keeps his private life away from the public eye. So, it’s not surprising to learn that he’s never posted any photos of his reported girlfriend, Caroline Nava.

Following the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals last season, Robinson and Cava escaped to Baha Mar, a 1,000-acre resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas, as reported by Black Sports Online.

The photos of the couple on their tropic vacation were pulled from Nava’s Instagram, which has since been made private. As for whether or not Nava and Robinson are still together, well, don’t expect that information to be revealed on Instagram.

