Miami Heat’s Top Free Agent: A Perfect Fit for Los Angeles Lakers

Duncan Robinson has become one of the most talked-about players becoming a restricted free agent this summer, and the sharpshooter is expected to field offers from numerous teams.

It remains unknown whether or not the Miami Heat forward will remain in South Beach next season, but if Robinson is looking to get a fresh start with a new team, expect the Los Angeles Lakers to show interest.

The Lakers are in desperate need of a third offensive weapon and Robinson perfectly fits the bill. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court, Robinson would have ample opportunity to sink those threes.

Actually working out a dealing that would send Robinson to the Lakers remains a tricky situation, however, it’s not impossible. A sign-and-trade would need to take place, and the Lakers would most likely send Montrezl Harrell and someone else back to the Heat, either Kyle Kuzma or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

This past season, Robinson shot 40.8% on 3-pointers and became the fastest player in NBA history to score 500 threes (152 games). If the Heat don’t match his outside offers, Robinson will have the chance to possibly take his talents to the West Coast.

Robinson Said He Would Love to ‘See What’s Out There’

Robinson addressed the “stress” and “anxiety” that comes with having an undecided future on the latest episode of his podcast, The Long Shot. While he previously said that he’d love to stay with Miami, Robinson is keeping an open mind.

“To see what’s out there is obviously an enticing thought,” Robinson admitted. “To have the opportunity to be a free agent and have some options is obviously a coveted position. ”

“At this point, I have such little information,” Robinson said. “I know what I know and I know the experience that I have had. But I also, I have had only one experience with one team.”

This season, Robinson became the fastest player to notch 500 three-pointers in league history, and even though he’s shooting 40.2% from beyond the line, down from 44.6% from last season, his ceiling remains high.

Robinson’s Free Agency Situation is Particularly ‘Complex’

Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman succinctly surmised why there’s so much interest in Robinson’s future in Miami, as there are numerous ways in which he could be resigned or signed to another franchise:

The Heat have the right to make him a restricted free agent by extending a $4.7 million qualifying offer by Aug. 2. That, in turn, would allow the Heat to match any outside offer. But the Heat also could bypass the qualifying offer to maximize their cap space and then cycle back to Robinson with an understanding that he would return.

Robinson’s salary next season is expected to be in the range of $15 to $20 million a year, which means the Heat will likely have to choose between keeping him or Kendrick Nunn, who also becomes a restricted free agent this summer.

