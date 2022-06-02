Heat Dump Duncan Robinson’s $90 Million Contract in Proposed Offseason Trade

Last summer the Miami Heat signed forward Duncan Robinson to an eye-raising five-year $90 million contract. Robinson was once a beacon of what the Miami Heat and Heat culture can do for player development. The Heat took an undrafted Division III forward from Maine and developed him into one of the premier three point shooters in the league. Prior to getting the massive contract, he had a career shooting percentage of 42.9% from long range. However, after just one year, it looks like the 6-foot-7 forward won’t be living up to the deal.

Duncan Robinson

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opted to start Max Strus instead of their $90 million forward following an up-and-down season and a losing spell near the end of the season. That resulted in a five-game win streak for the club, and the Heat rode it out for the rest of the season. Duncan Robinson was also absent for many of the Heat’s playoff rotation minutes as well. A move that Spoelstra drew criticism for making. When asked about if he thought about adding Robinson to games in which they struggled from deep in the playoffs, Spoelstra said,

“I did, yeah,” Spoelstra answered. “And then obviously right now, you look at the percentage, that’s an easy conclusion. We still had still some good looks and we have great 3-point shooters on the team. We pride ourselves on finding different solutions to win.”

Obviously, for stretches, Spoelstra believed that the forward they signed to the largest contract ever awarded to an undrafted free agent wasn’t giving them the best chance to win. That resulted in them giving extended minutes to Max Strus, who was ready for the moment. Now, the Heat have decisions to make for next season, and keeping someone at such a high cost doesn’t make much sense.

Now the Heat have been linked in trade rumors dealing their sharpshooting forward. The most recent being a deal involving the Houston Rockets.

Duncan Robinson to the Houston Rockets

Bleacher Report links the Miami Heat to a deal with the Houston Rockets in exchange for veteran guard Eric Gordon. The trade listed in the article is as follows.

Heat Recieve: Eric Gordon

Rockets Recieve: Duncan Robinson, 2023 first-round pick (top-eight protection; turns into two seconds if not conveyed), 2026 second-round pick (via Miami, least favorable from Dallas, OKC and Philadelphia)

Honestly, the deal doesn’t make much sense for either side. It gives the Heat a chance to dump Robinson’s salary, but Gordon probably isn’t the piece you want back in return. Not to mention when you add draft picks to the deal, it really feels detrimental to the future of the Heat.

If Pat Riley can get rid of the terrible contracts he signed with Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, and James Johnson, it is safe to believe that the Godfather can find something better than an aging role player for the team with the worst record in the NBA last season.

Expect the Heat to be in multiple conversations to trade Duncan Robinson, and maybe it’s optimism, but expect the deal to be better than a trade for Eric Gordon.