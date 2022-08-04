Duncan Robinson Sounds Off on Jimmy Butler’s Trash Talking

Duncan Robinson has been a major name included in Miami Heat trade discussions this offseason. After getting a record-breaking $90 million contract for the biggest among players who played at a Division III college. Robinson had a down season last year with the Heat averaging only 10 points and nearly 3 rebounds per game. His play found him slipping out of the Heat starting lineup this season and not getting playing time in the Heat’s postseason run.

Robinson commented on his being benched after previously starting 68 of the 79 games he appeared in during the regular season and called it a “big, big learning experience that I won’t soon forget.” His benching came as head coach Eric Spoelstra was trying to find any way to end Miami’s shooting slump heading into the postseason, and Max Strus stepped up to the plate.

The Heat hope to see improved defense and consistency from their sharpshooting big man to return to the form he was in when they signed him to the contract. Despite a loss in playing time, the undrafted forward remains a highlight of the Heat’s renowned player development program, and it will be interesting to see how he rebounds.

As the season approaches, Duncan Robinson recently talked about Heat Culture as well as who is the best trash talker that he knows in the NBA, and he named two of his Heat teammates on his list.

Duncan Robinson Calls Out Jimmy Butler’s Trash Talking

On a recent crossover episode of Robinson’s ‘The Long Shot’ podcast and Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s ‘Road Trippin’ podcast, Robinson was asked for his list of top trash talkers in the league and one of his teammates, Jimmy Butler, was the first to come to mind.

“When I think about s— talking, I think of the people that just cross that line of, ‘That is just so personal,'” Robinson said.

Citing how personal Butler gets landed Jimmy in Robinson’s number one slot for trash talkers.

“Jimmy is one,” Robinson said whilst listing some of his top NBA trash-talkers. “But Jimmy, it’s interesting because you don’t know what game it will be. It will just be something in his mind that will just set him off, and it just goes to a very dark place.”

His description of the trash talk being personal and going to a very dark place hints that Butler’s trash talk might stretch beyond just opponents and into practices or team situations. He also included Udonis Haslem in his list as well.

Duncan Robinson Trade Talk

With Robinson in trade rumors, it remains unclear whether or not he will be on the Heat next season. One Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com what may be holding up Robinson’s trade negotiations.

“There are a lot of things holding him back from being traded,” the exec said of Robinson. “It’s the defense, the contract, the fact that he did not play in the postseason. But it’s mostly just performance. What did we see from him last year? He shot 37% from the 3-point line. That’s his elite skill. But I can find 50 guys who shoot better than that and shoot as much as he does. So that skill, it’s not elite anymore.”

The executive did mention the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers as teams that could partner with Miami, or they could run it back with their core which includes Robinson.