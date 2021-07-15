Miami Heat Sharpshooter May Replace Bradley Beal: Report

Bam Adebayo may be seeing a friendly face on the bench for Team USA. Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is on the shortlist to replace Bradley Beal after the three-time All-Star entered COVID-19 protocols. Beal has been ruled out for the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Robinson had been “seriously considered” for a spot on the 12-man roster last month, but Team USA ultimately chose Kevin Love. According to Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated, Robinson is among the top replacement options to take over for Beal. The American are 1-2 in exhbition play and scheduled to play Team Australia on Friday night at 6 p.m. However, that game may be cancelled due to health and safety concerns.

“Our goal overall is we’re trying to get everybody safely to Tokyo,” Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich said, via ESPN, “and at the same time prepare a basketball team to be successful. We’re trying to be vigilant about what we do, where we go.”

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is among the replacement options that USA Basketball is considering, per a source. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 15, 2021

Robinson would provide a lethal three-point specialist off the bench for Popovich. He averaged 8.5 triples per game in 2021 while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. He also became the fastest player to notch 500 career treys after doing it in his 152nd game.

His all-around game greatly improved in his third NBA season as the 27-year-old averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game for the Heat. Credit Jimmy Butler for getting him in the film room.

Team USA ‘Devastated’ to Lose Beal

Meanwhile, Team USA was feeling heartbroken over the news that Beal would miss the Tokyo Games. He came into pre-Olympic play after playing in 60 regular-season games for the Washington Wizards, plus five playoff contests. He finished second in points per game (31.3) behind Golden State’s Steph Curry in the regular season. His coaches and teammates were devastated for him.

“As far as Bradley is concerned, I’m dying for him, we all are,” Popovich said, via NBC Sports Washington. “Since he was a little kid, this has been a dream of his,” Popovich said. “He was playing great, he was having fun being part of us coming together chemistry-wise, it was a family. For him and his family, immediate family, it’s devastating. We just feel horrible about it.”

Robinson Worth $23 Million?

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, Robinson may fetch $23 million per year on the open market. That’s a crazy number for a three-point specialist, even if he keeps improving the other aspects of his game.

Robinson is a restricted free agent this offseason so the Heat can match any offer he gets from another team. And he’ll get plenty of offer sheets. Shooters like Robinson are extremely valuable and super rare, especially historic ones.

Remember, Robinson became the fastest player in the history of basketball to knock down 500 three-pointers for his career. That list includes All-Star snipers like Steph Curry, Reggie Miller, Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, and others. Miami might want to keep him around.