Heat Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson Makes NBA History

There’s a reason why Duncan Robinson’s name keeps coming up in potential trade rumors. The 26-year-old sharpshooter has been putting up historic numbers, maybe better than people who don’t follow the Miami Heat realize.

Robinson scored 16 points on Wednesday night on 5-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. The undrafted third-year player also made NBA history against the Boston Celtics by becoming the fastest player to hit 300 career three-pointers. He accomplished the feat in just 95 games, jumping over perennial All-Stars Luka Doncic and Damien Lillard who did it in 117 games. He’s at 41.7% from deep on the year.

Duncan Robinson smoked everyone. Sheesh pic.twitter.com/jmtZMpIiEn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 7, 2021

“I’ve said this for a while, he’s one of the best shooters on this planet,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said last October, via Heat Nation. “He’s put in the work. He’s put in the sweat. He’s put in the grind. He is hungry. He’s driven. He’s ambitious. He is a Miami Heat player. That stroke, three-point shot is not there by accident. There’s a lot of hours behind the scenes when no one’s watching.”

Heat Still Tinkering with Starting Five

The biggest storyline for the Heat through seven games has been their circus act with the starting five. They juggled six different lineups before sticking with the same one in back-to-back games. Kelly Olynyk seemed to give them a spark at the power forward spot alongside bruising center Bam Adebayo. Don’t read too much into it, though. Miami is bound to keep mixing up the rotation.

“Obviously developing a rapport on offense, in particular, and defense, as well, and getting connected helps,” Robinson told reporters. “This is a unique year. We expect the expected, is what we say. We expect things to change, to be completely different moving forward. Who knows? Based on this year.”

Meanwhile, All-Star forward Jimmy Butler doesn’t care which players are on the court together at the same time. No one has been pulling their weight or exerting the effort he expects to see. Look for the Heat to keep experimenting with the starting five.

“I think anybody that you put out there, you’re going to have to compete hard and do what we’re supposed to do and do what we’re asked to do,” Butler told reporters. “I mean, you could put anybody out there, we’re still going to have to box out and chase and get the ball and share the ball and guard … but I don’t think any lineup that has been put out there yet has done that. Rotation or not, we ain’t done that yet.”

Heat Resting, Wizards Up Next

Miami hasn’t gotten off to the start it was hoping for as evidenced by their disappointing 3-4 record. The team sits at 11th in the Eastern Conference standings following Wednesday night’s 107-105 loss. The Heat has three days off now before traveling to Washington to face the Wizards (2-6).

Several players talked about needing to “fix this situation” as soon as possible. The Heat entered the reboot with a stated goal to get back to the NBA Finals and take care of the unfinished business they left behind at the NBA Bubble.

