Miami Heat’s New ‘Mustard Yellow’ Jersey Slammed on Twitter

After the NBA released the official schedule for the second half of the season on February 24, the Miami Heat unveiled the look of their newest “Earned Edition” jersey, which caused quite a stir on Twitter.

While the Miami Vice style jerseys ultimately became a hit in South Beach, this new edition, which features a dark yellow base and black lettering, did not get the warmest reception. “How did they go from the best jerseys to worst jerseys in less than a year,” one man asked on Twitter.

Another person tweeted, “With all due respect fire the designer!!!” while another man replied, “Nah bruh not even with all due respect fire the f****** designer.”

The Heat schedule release included “Earned Edition” nights. One of my followers shared what they received at a retail store 👀 #HeatTwitter pic.twitter.com/kX73DWhz9U — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 24, 2021

Numerous users online felt the new jersey looked like a rip-off of either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Indiana Pacers. Fans pointed out the “mustard yellow” was not an attractive color while others just wish Miami would stick to their original colors.

The Miami Heat new yellow jerseys said: pic.twitter.com/vmrzibsOoo — ıllıllı 𝙈𝙊𝘾 ıllıllı (@MOC_Dude) February 24, 2021

Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted on Wednesday, “Heat’s Michael McCullough said in Nov. of Earned Edition uniforms: ‘We’ve taken a color that we haven’t used a lot of and haven’t focused on a lot, and created something that we’re really excited about for Earned.'”

“I’d rather see them play shirtless,” one person tweeted.

The Heat Face an Uphill Battle During the Second Half of the 2021 NBA Season

While users online may not be huge fans of the new Earned edition jersey, if the Heat are able to turn around their season in the second half, they may come around.

After the All-Star break, which will serve as a full rest period since not one Heat player was picked for the roster — Miami will have a total of 36 games to turn their season around. However, it will be significantly more difficult for Miami to pull themselves out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference when facing nine sets of back-to-back games.

Instead of playing a normal 82-game season that starts in October, this NBA season kicked off in December and includes only 72 regular-season games. The second half of the season for the Heat kicks off on March 11 with a home game against the Orlando Magic at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Full List of Games for the Second Half of the Heat’s 2020-2021 NBA Season

March 11 vs. ORLANDO, 8 p.m. ET

March 12 at Chicago, 9 p.m. ET

March 14 at Orlando, 7 p.m. ET

March 16 vs. CLEVELAND, 8 p.m. ET

March 17 at Memphis, 9 p.m. ET

March 19 vs. INDIANA, 8 p.m. ET

March 21 vs. INDIANA, 1 p.m. ET

March 23 vs. PHOENIX, 8 p.m. ET

March 25 vs. PORTLAND, 8 p.m. ET

March 26 at Charlotte, 8 p.m. ET

March 29 at New York, 7:30 p.m. ET

March 31 at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET

April 1, vs. GOLDEN STATE, 8 p.m. ET

April 3, vs. CLEVELAND, 8 p.m. ET

April 6 vs. MEMPHIS, 8 p.m. ET

April 8 vs. LAKERS, 8 p.m. ET

April 11 at Portland, 10 p.m. ET

April 13 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ET

April 14 at Denver, 10 p.m. ET

April 16 at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET

April 18 vs. BROOKLYN, 3:30 p.m. ET

April 19 vs. HOUSTON, 8 p.m. ET

April 21 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. ET

April 23 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

April 24 vs. CHICAGO, 8 p.m. ET

April 26 vs. CHICAGO, 8 p.m. ET

April 28 vs. SAN ANTONIO, 8 p.m. ET

May 1 at Cleveland, 8 p.m. ET

May 2 at Charlotte, 8 p.m. ET

May 4 vs. DALLAS, 8 p.m. ET

May 7 vs. MINNESOTA, 8 p.m. ET

