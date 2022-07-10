Miami Heat Linked to $76 Million Guard and High-Flying Forward in Proposed Deal

The Miami Heat went into the offseason anticipated to get a star through free agency or via trade. Their name emerged as a possible landing for MVP-caliber players like Joel Embiid, and in the discussion for both the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. While waiting on those deals have prevented some other moves from the Heat and most NBA teams, it doesn’t mean the team is out of talks with other teams.

Recently the GM of the Utah Jazz commented on a possible Mitchell trade insisting the they have ‘no intent’ to trade their young superstar. Mitchell likely wont force his way out of Utah according to recent reports. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Thursday’s episode of Get Up that Mitchell’s plan is to “stand pat” and not try to “force any action right now” with the franchise in transition.

If the Heat misses out on Mitchell, expect them to continue to look for other moves. One of those potential moves could be from reports of the Heat having already made trade offers for the Houston Rockets’ veteran guard Eric Gordon on a potential draft-night trade. What would a potential trade between the Heat and Rockets look like for Gordon?

Proposed Eric Gordon Trade

In a July 10 Bleacher Report article Dan Favale further linked the Heat and Gordon in a proposed trade that can change the team’s offseason. The Heat get a pretty good return in the proposed trade while shedding the enormous contract Duncan Robinson likely won’t live up to.

Houston Receives: Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, 2027 first-round pick (pending obligation to Oklahoma City; top-10 protection)

Miami Receives: Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr.

First, while Miami sheds the expensive Duncan Robinson contract, it also would be giving up decent potential in Gabe Vincent, who proved to be a quality backup point guard for the Heat as well as Haywood Highsmith who has the potential to fill the PJ Tucker role for the Heat with a similar play style.

Miami would receive the playmaking and scoring ability of Eric Gordon, who had a down year last season, averaging 13.4 points but on 47% shooting. His shooting ability could be really beneficial for the Heat and would give them another player who can create and make his own shots taking pressure off of Butler.

Kenyon Martin Jr. is also an underrated prospect included in the deal. The forward is said to have asked to be traded after facing a lesser role in the next year. Martin is only 21 years old and has shown flashes of potential in his short NBA career. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.0 minutes in 79 appearances for the Rockets. In June, Kelly Iko of The Athletic shared that Martin’s “combination of age, athleticism and untapped potential” makes him “attractive” to teams around the NBA.

Does This Trade Benefit the Heat?

While Gordon and Martin Jr. may not be the most exciting additions when you consider them being in the discussion for players like Durant, Mitchell, and Embiid, they still fill needs for the Heat. Gordon brings a shooting that the Heat would lose dealing Robinson but also brings more to the table with his playmaking than Robinson does. KJ Martin is also a pickup that could thrive in Miami with his strength and athleticism, similar to Derrick Jones Jr., who excelled in Miami. It’s not a flashy trade but could certainly benefit a Miami squad that could use scoring and size.