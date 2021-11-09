Heat Coach Not Speaking With Media After Nikola Jokic Controversy

While Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone continued to speak with the media on Tuesday following Nikola Jokic’s violent shove on Heat forward’s Markieff Morris, Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra did not engage in any press appearances.

Spoelstra said his peace during the postgame conference on Monday night in Denver, giving his honest take on the incident that took place with just two minutes and 39 seconds left in the game, during which Denver was already up 111-94.

After Jokic, 26, clobbered Morris, 32, with a blind shoulder into the Heat player’s back, a stretcher was brought out, as it was unknown whether or not Morris could get himself off the court. To everyone’s relief, he was able to walk off into the locker room with assistance.

Erik Spoelstra not speaking to reporters today with Heat off before beginning a back-to-back in LA tomorrow. https://t.co/z9UkLCxwaF — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 9, 2021

“I hope Markieff Morris is OK obviously,” Malone said. “(Jokic) reacted because of the dirty foul, the hard foul that Morris gave to him. I understand where Nikola’s coming from, but he’s just got to be a little bit more in control of his emotions in those instances.”

Jokic was ejected with an unsportsmanlike technical foul and Morris was ejected with a Flagrant 2 foul, the latter of Spoelstra believes is a call made in error.

“I thought ‘Kief took a foul and it was one of those fast-break take fouls. And he did it with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just the slapping stuff,” Spoelstra said. “Right after I watched it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it.”

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

While Spoelstra stayed off the radar on Tuesday, Malone appeared on Denver’s Altitude Sports Radio, mentioning how he reached out to check on Morris.

Malone, however, disagrees with Spoelstra about the foul call. “I think the flagrant 2 on Morris was the correct call,” Denver’s coach said. “Watching it from different angles, it was an unnecessary play, a dirty play. However you want to phrase it. Nikola reacted, and I loved what Nikola said. He knows that he can’t react in that manner.”

A Twitter War Between the Morris Brothers & Jokic Brothers Ensued on Twitter

@MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

While Jokic said after the game, “I felt bad for real. Someone showed me the clip and I saw his head snap back. I feel really bad. It was a reaction. It’s a bad move,” — the NBA MVP’s two brothers shared a strong differing reaction.

The Jokic brothers tweeted, “You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you!!”

In response, Marcus Morris, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, and is the twin brother of Markieff Morris tweeted, “You got the right ones to believe that!” to which Jokic’s brothers said, “I don’t believe… I know that!”

I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol. — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) November 9, 2021

The Twitter barbs, however, seem to have died down after the Morris brothers’ “momma” got involved. “Momma said don’t talk on social media no more! Well There you have it. I love you momma,” Marcus Morris tweeted. Markieff Morris also got on board, Momma knows…” he tweeted.

The Heat Face the Nuggets Again Later This Month

Based on the photo posted by Denver Post’s Aaron Ontiveroz, which shows the bulk of the Heat’s starting lineup waiting in the hallway, staring down the Nuggets’ locker room, expect the next time these two teams two play to be a rough game of unfinished business.

The Nuggets travel to South Beach to take on the Heat at the FTX Arena on November 29, but that’s not the only game to keep an eye on following the Jokic/Morris drama.

Marcus Morris and the Clippers will play the Nuggets four times this season, the first game scheduled for just after Christmas on December 26 in Los Angeles.

