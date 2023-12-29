Erik Spoelstra Sounds off on Miami Heat 1st-Rounder’s ‘Progress’

Much has been said about the lack of progress from second-year forward Nikola Jovic with the Miami Heat, and to a degree, it’s understandable. There were high NBA hopes for Jovic after a positive summer playing for Serbia at the FIBA World Cup and, certainly, the Heat could use help at power forward, Jovic’s position. But coach Erik Spoelstra has a message on Jovic: slow down.

Jovic hit the floor with the Heat desperately short on bodies on Thursday at Golden State, and played well. He notched 11 points in 19:32 of playing time, shooting 4-for-5 from the field with three assists and three rebounds. It was just a glimpse of where Jovic is as an NBA player, though, and Spolestra stressed there is more work to be done.

I was quite impressed with what Nikola Jovic showed on defense Had a block vs Saric on the drive. A great read in the passing lanes. & held his own when defending both Pod & Curry near the perimeter pic.twitter.com/6r2OcMNeOL — John Jablonka (@JohnJablonka_) December 29, 2023

“Niko has been getting better behind the scenes,” Spoelstra said in his postgame press conference. “We live in a microwave society right now, particularly in pro sports. He is 20 years old. His head coach has seen progress. If he’s not playing that doesn’t mean he is not making progress or that we have given up on him. We’re developing him.”

Erik Spoelstra OK With Struggles

Getting any time on the court is critical right now for Nikola Jovic, who has played five NBA games this season but has logged seven games for the Heat’s G League team in Sioux Falls. He has not dominated in the minors the way a first-round pick might be expected to, but for Erik Spoelstra, that’s not the point.

Sometimes taking one on the chin, even in the G League, is a good thing for a player. Jovic is averaging 16.4 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Miami Heat G League affiliate but is shooting just 35.1% from the field and 23.3% from the 3-point line.

“Some of these moments in the G League, I think, are really important. Sometimes it is important when you lose,” Spoelstra said. “And then you get angry about it and you figure out how you can impact winning the next time. So he has had great moments in the G League and he has had tough moments. All that is part of player development. He has been preparing and all these experiences are really good for him.

“When we needed him in that second quarter and also in the fourth quarter, he was prepared. He gave us really good minutes.”

Nikola Jovic Happy to Get Miami Heat Chance

Nikola Jovic was happy to get some playing time, and happy that he was able to take advantage of it. He knows his NBA opportunities are likely to be limited this year so he needs to show he can handle them when they arise.

The Miami Heat were missing Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Josh Richardson on Thursday, but the team will get healthy, and Jovic will be back in the G League.

Latest NBA injury report as of 2:30 p.m. for the Miami Heat vs. the Golden State Warriors tomorrow night: Caleb Martin (ankle), Josh Richardson (back) DOUBTFUL Jimmy Butler (calf), Kyle Lowry (soreness), Duncan Robinson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE#HeatCulture — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 27, 2023

“We were missing some guys, you know? Us young guys need to step up a little bit,” he said. “I feel like, coach believed in me and my teammates believed in me and that’s it. I feel like as long as we won, I did the part of my job.”

But hey, if Erik Spoelstra needs to call on him again, Jovic says he will be ready.

“It’s great. It’s what it is all about, to be on the court and play,” Jovic said. “It felt amazing, I’m ready. It’s a long process, it is going to be. But I have to believe the course and believe the coaches and everybody—the whole front office and everyone. And that’s it.”