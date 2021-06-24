Miami Heat’s Head Coach Accepts New Job in Las Vegas

While Miami Heat‘s head coach stressed the importance of finally getting some rest during this offseason, it was announced on Wednesday that Erik Spoelstra accepted an invitation to join the USA Basketball team’s coaching staff, as first reported by the Associated Press.

Next month, Spoelstra, 50, will head to Las Vegas to work alongside USA Basketball’s head coach Gregg Popovich to help train the selected star NBA players to represent America in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

“I really just want to be a part of the program,” Spoelstra said. “I’m always pushing myself to get better in the offseasons; I go visit people and all that stuff. This is going to be a basketball immersion. I mean, the dinners, the team meetings … for where I am right now in my career, I think this is the perfect thing for a summer of development.”

This summer will be Spoelsta’s first time ever working with USA Basketball. The first on-court portion of training camp starts on July 6. Spoelstra will have one of his own players joining him in Las Vegas, All-Star Bam Adebayo.

Spoelstra Recently Finished His 13th Season as Miami’s Head Coach

Spoelstra is the second-longest tenured coach in the NBA, just behind Popovich, the latter of whom has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996. Popovich and Spoelstra coached against one another during the 2013 and 2014 NBA Finals.

While the two seasoned coaches are always playing on opposite ends of the court, they share a great respect for one another.

“I really admire what he’s done, coming up through the ranks and how he’s matriculated through the different levels in the league and ended up in a position he’s in,” Popovich said of Spoelstra earlier this year. “He’s worked so hard, done such a great job, and it’s just kind of thrilling to see somebody achieve that.”

Spoelstra thanked Popovich, along with team managing director Jerry Colangelo and men’s national team director Sean Ford, for extending the invitation his way. “I’m really grateful to Pop, Jerry, and Sean for this opportunity,” Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra Remains One of the Most Respected Coaches in the NBA

Since taking over for Pat Riley in 2008-09, Erik Spoelstra has coached the Miami Heat in 26 playoff series. His teams have never been swept, although there's a good chance that run ends vs. the Bucks. Sweeps happen to the best of ‘em, including RedAuerbach, PhilJackson and Riley. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) May 28, 2021

While the Miami Heat struggled to find their rhythm this year before suffering an embarrassing sweep by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, Spoelstra remains one of the most talented and well-respected coaches in the entire NBA.

"My message…the overall deal is one of appreciation for what everybody brought to this season" Coach Spo speaks after a memorable year for the Miami Heat#MILvsMIA #NBAPlayoffs #UnitedInBlack #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/FWHpDuHJI3 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 29, 2021

Last week, rumors started swirling that the Portland Trail Blazers were looking to poach Spoelstra from Miami, but those reports were quickly shot down. Despite a less than stellar season, Spoelstra loves working with Heat president Pat Riley, who handpicked him to take over as head coach in 2008.

A source close to me that has intimate knowledge of the situation has told me that any rumors involving Erik Spoelstra and the Trail Blazers are dead, he is staying in Miami. — Travis Demers (@travisdemers) June 16, 2021

Before the 2020-2021 season started, NBA.com’s GM survey voted Spoelstra as the Best Head Coach in the NBA, the Best Manager/Motivator of People, and Coach that Makes the Bext In-Game Adjustments.

