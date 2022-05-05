Heat Coach Admits Secretly Working Victor Oladipo’s Return for Months

After eliminating the Atlanta Hawks in Round 1, the Miami Heat (2-0) are dominating the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoff series thus far. While numerous Heat stars are putting on impressive performances, the prodigal return of Victor Oladipo has been incredible to watch.

During the Heat’s 119-103 win over the Sixers on Wednesday, May 4, Oladipo scored 19 points, shooting 6-of-11 on field goals, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, along with six rebounds, and one assist. During the series-clinching Game 5 against the Hawks, he put up 23 points, along with three assists, and three steals.

While it shouldn’t be surprising that a two-time All-Star is getting substantial minutes in the playoffs, Spoelstra barely played the 30-year-old guard once he was cleared to return to action during the regular season, and remained cagey as to whether or not he’d come off the bench during the playoffs. It wasn’t until both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler were out before Oladipo was given real minutes.

Victor Oladipo never made it past the first round…until last night pic.twitter.com/DXR7IZNV8K — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) April 27, 2022

While it may seem like Oladipo’s seamlessly gelled with the team’s offensive and defensive overnight, Spoelstra revealed that they’ve been secretly working on his return for months. Basically, the entire team knew Oladipo would break out during the playoffs, have trained for it since February, and kept it a secret.

Miami re-signing Victor Oladipo, allowing him to rehab all season and then deploying him in a sixth man role in the playoffs could turn out to be one of the biggest offseason moves. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 5, 2022

“You have to have the right kind of guys, that are about winning, and are willing to work through a process of it,” Spoelstra said, per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman:

It’s not going to happen through osmosis. Now, the last three months we’ve been able to work through this, even though it hasn’t necessarily been on the wood. We’ve had film sessions, shootarounds, practices, where we’ve been able to work different combinations and put together a menu, and how we’re trying to maximize each others’ strengths. If we didn’t start the process three months ago in practices and all those kinds of sessions, it probably would be a little bit dramatic, trying to do this in a playoff setting. There was a time, actually, we were trying to prepare for this in January. It just took a lot longer, but not behind the scenes. So we’re just kind of methodical with that process.

Oladipo Remains Humble, Ready to Do Whatever it Takes for the Team to Win

"That was my goal, to play the game I love…if it means I'm in there the last 8 minutes or the first 8 minutes, I'm going to go out there and play it to the best of my ability and with all the belief I have in myself" –@VicOladipo pic.twitter.com/SCQMZerj1u — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2022

Much has been said about Oladipo’s patience, his always glass-half-full approach to rehab and training following his season-ending surgery on his quadriceps last May.

However, the Heat guard said during the postgame news conference on Wednesday night that he was able to have the kind of disposition because he knew the day where he would return to All-Star form would eventually come. He just had to prepare, wait, and be ready to go when his name was finally called.

“At the end of the day, that’s my role on this team and I just go in there and play it to the best of my ability,” Oladipo said. “I can’t really control anything else but my mentality and what I bring to the game. I just try to go in there and make it tough defensively. Offensively, just be aggressive, make the right reads and be smart. Obviously, I haven’t been here all year, but I’ve been watching and paying close attention. When I go in there, I trust my preparation, trust my instincts, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Herro & Oladipo’s Chemistry Will Continue to Build, Spoelstra Said

– Jimmy: 22 Points, 12 Assists, 6 Rebounds

– Bam: 23 Points, 9 Rebounds, 64% FG

– Herro: 18 Points, 7 Rebounds, 60% FG

– Oladipo: 19 Points, 6 Rebounds, 54% FG Heat up 2-0. 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/Ckn26rNdtA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 5, 2022

The Heat entered the playoffs as the No. 1 team in the East and an X-factor in their back pocket. No one knew if Oladipo would be launched into action, or if he’d be able to perform even half as good as he did prior to getting injured.

While Oladipo put up 40 points against the Charlotte Hornets, delivering in the playoffs is a whole different beast. Tyler Herro, who was officially given the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award prior to tipoff on Wednesday night, said their rhythm will only get better as they move forward.

“Obviously, the first couple of games, we came off the bench and it didn’t look too good in the regular season,” Herro said, per Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang. “We can play together. People don’t think we can, but we can and we’ve had reps in practice and throughout the playoffs. We’re going to continue to get better with that. But just trying to find a balance of who’s handling and who’s playing off the ball. We’ll continue to get better with that.”

Tyler Herro as your 6th man and Victor Oladipo as your 7th man off the bench. That's such a unique weapon to have. — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) May 5, 2022

Spoelstra agreed. “Defensively, I thought he was really good and active guarding multiple guys. He gives us another attacker. He’s also a spacer… He and Tyler have been building a better chemistry certainly in practice.”

