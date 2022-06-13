Heat’s Head Coach & Wife Reveal Major Announcement on Instagram

Throughout the back end of the regular season and all throughout the playoffs, Miami Heat‘s head coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, were harboring a little secret. But on Monday, June 13, Nikki revealed the incredibly exciting news on Instagram.

Nikki, a former dancer for the Heat, married Spoelstra in 2016. Together they have two children, Santiago, who was born in March 2018, and Dante, born in December 2019. And now, they’re getting ready for one more.

Nikki shared a trio of pregnancy photos on Instagram and wrote, “Half way there with lots to celebrate 🎈Excited to announce a new addition to our family arriving this fall! #momof3.”

Mrs. Spoelsta looks absolutely glowing in a green bikini and holding an ice-cream sundae in a martini glass, and the comments section blew up with well wishes.

Miami Heat’s official Instagram account commented, “Our #HEATFam continues to grow ❤️ congrats!!!” while Tyler Herro’s ex-girlfriend Katya Elise Henry wrote, “Awwwwwww mama 😍.” NBA life coach David Nurse added, “CONGRATS CONGRATS CONGRATS!!!!! So happy for u guys!!!”

The Know podcast host also shared the news on Twitter with the same caption, which caught the attention of Miami’s NBA beat reporters. South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman retweeted her post and wrote, “The Spoelstras soon to be three-fifths of the way to their own starting lineup of the future,” while Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted, “A Heat roster addition has been announced. Congratulations to the Spoelstra family.”

Mrs. Spoelstra Seemingly Dropped Hints She Was Pregnant During the Postseason

Like every Heat fan watching the Heat battling through the Eastern Conference Finals, Nikki watched Miami take on the Boston Celtics from home. It seemed strange Mrs. Spoelstra didn’t attend these playoff games in person, even the ones taking place at the FTX Arena, but perhaps she didn’t want any of the media shifting their focus on her during such high-stress matchups.

During the Heat’s incredible comeback win in Game 6, in which Jimmy Butler put up an astonishing 47 points, Nikki hilariously shared on Instagram how she was stress eating the whole time.

On Saturday, May 28, one day before Game 7, Nikki proudly put on a black “CULTURE” hat while flashing a huge smile on her face, but making sure her stomach was cut out of frame.

The Spoelstra’s Sons Went Viral During the 2022 All-Star Game

Spoelstra was named as the head coach for Team Durant for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, a well-deserved honor since the Heat were sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference, however, it was his two sons that became the true stars of the event.

On February 19, while Spoelstra was leading practice for the All-Star game, his two boys ran out onto the court to play with their father. This heartwarming moment was captured on camera and the official Heat page posted the photo on both Instagram and Twitter. Within hours, the Spoelstra family picture racked up over 40,000 likes.

Nikki proudly shared the viral photos on her Instagram, including a video of the moment the snaps were originally taken. In the background, viewers can see All-Star player, Sixers’ Joel Embiid, practicing his three-point shots.

