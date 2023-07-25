Ex-Heat Wing Sounds Off on Time in Miami: ‘I Didn’t Like Them at All’

Former Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley recently discussed his time with the team as part of an interview with “The Miami Herlad’s” Anthony Chiang. Beasley explained that he wasn’t a fan of Miami during his early playing years, but has since grown into loving the organization.

“I got mixed feelings,” Beasley told Chiang. “I love the Heat organization, I love a lot of people in the organization. But I had to grow into those feelings. When I was a player, I didn’t like them at all. I didn’t like what was going on, I didn’t like that I didn’t get an opportunity. I didn’t like the narrative behind me not getting an opportunity was my defense. I don’t like the fact that I never played more than 20 minutes, which means I always watched more than half the game [from the bench].”

Beasley was drafted second overall by the Heat back in 2008. He was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie first team in the 2008-09 season, but was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves two years later in exchange for two second-round picks and some cash.

He continued to bounce around the league for several more year, before eventually falling out of the NBA after the 2019 season.

Throughout his 10-year NBA-career, the 34-year-old averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Ex-Heat Guard Dion Waiters Looking for New NBA Contract

Beasley isn’t the only former member of the Heat to be in the media in recent weeks. Dion Waiters, who spent four seasons in South Beach from 2016-19, told “Bleacher Report’s” Chris Haynes that he’s ready for another opportunity in the NBA.

“I’m healthy. I just want that opportunity just to show I’m not who I once was,” Waiters said. “And I know a lot of people talk about that, but for me, I think it’s more about showing that I’ve changed. That’s why I’m here, man. I still got that love. I still got that itch. I know I can still help a team win at the highest level on the court and even in the locker room as a veteran presence. So why not just give it a go and just see what happens? You never know.”

Waiters played in 123 games for the Heat, averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

NBA Scout Picks 76ers Tyrese Maxey Over Heat’s Tyler Herro

With no NBA games actually happening during the summer, fans and analysts typically spend their time ranking players and debating which is better. That — of course — was the case in the past few weeks. Miami’s Tyler Herro was pitted against Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers on the national stage, with many choosing Maxey over Herro.

An anonymous scouting executive who spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney shared that same sentiment.

“I like Herro, I think everyone does,” the scout said. “But when you look at where these guys are gonna be in four or five years, you can see a lot more growth potential with Maxey. He is more of an attacker, he gets into the lane, he is a lot more efficient with his shot. And you know, in today’s game, efficiency is everything. So I mean, it’s a no-brainer in that respect.”