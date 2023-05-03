Heat Among 5 Potential Free Agent Suitors for ‘In Demand’ Wing, Says GM

“Get ready to learn Chinese buddy,” reads the popular meme of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, that’s been following potential Miami Heat offseason target Dillon Brooks’ name around Twitter as of late. According to “The Athletic’s” Shams Charania, the controversial Memphis Grizzlies wing was informed that he “will not be brought back under any circumstances” this summer, as he enters free agency.

If the report is true and Brooks is truly out in Memphis, he likely won’t have to “learn Chinese” as part of a move to the CBA. The Heat could actually be suitors for the 27-year-old this summer, according to an anonymous NBA general manager who spoke to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

“There will be tax teams hoping to get him in on a one-plus-one [one year with a player option for a second] deal—come to us, we have a good culture, help us win, clean up your reputation, and then go back on the market next year,” the GM said. “He’ll be in demand. He can get $7 million for next year that way. The Heat would be a team like that, they could even start him and they can sell him on the culture there. The [Boston] Celtics depending on what happens with Grant [Williams], that would be a spot. Phoenix [Suns], they will be looking for role players and Brooks could be a starter there, too. Same with Cleveland [Cavaliers], they need a wing.”

Deveney’s source also listed the Dallas Mavericks as a potential suitor for the pending free agent.

Brooks has spent all five of his NBA seasons in Memphis, etching out a role with the No. 2 seeded Grizzlies. The Canadian has averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.12% from deep for his career.

Dillon Brooks Disrespects Ex.-Heat Star LeBron James

Though Brooks has proven to be a solid contributor throughout his professional tenure, he’s currently most famous for being unable to be able to back his trash talk towards Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who spent four seasons in South Beach from 2011-2014.

Brooks unleashed a rant about not respecting the 38-year-old, after Memphis’ Game 2 win over L.A.

“I don’t care. He’s old… I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40 [points],” Brooks said via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023

James and the Lakers took care of Brooks’ Grizzlies in just six games, ending their season and eliminating them from title contention.

The outspoken wing averaged just 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, while shooting 28.0% from the field and 22.2% from deep, after his comments about James.

Heat ‘On The List’ of Potential Damian Lillard Suitors: Insider

On top of Brooks, the Heat have also been linked to Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst claimed that Miami would be on the list of teams that would pursue Lillard, should he become available this summer via trade.

“I think the Heat are on the cusp of looking for another star maneuver,” Windhorst said on the April 26 episode of his podcast, “The Hoop Collective.” “I would put them on the list for Dame Lillard if Dame ends up getting traded.”

The insider went on to explain that Tyler Herro would likely have to be included in any blockbuster that sends Lillard to South Beach.

“I don’t know if they have enough,” Windhorst continued. “A lot of their offer would be built around Tyler Herro, who’s just injured. But I suspect, I don’t know for sure, just to be clear, I don’t know for sure that they would offer him, but I would suspect that that would be the type of thing, that and draft picks.”