Goran Dragic Sends Strong Message About Playing with Jimmy Butler

Goran Dragic was a key player for the Miami Heat from 2005 through 2021 when he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in the Kyle Lowry trade. In fact, if Dragic was healthy in their bubble playoff run, perhaps the Heat would have won their fourth NBA title against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the point guard was traded and eventually dealt to the San Antonio Spurs, where he was bought out. Some expected the Heat to have a chance to sign Dragic in the buyout market, but he ultimately chose to join the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite not having a reunion with the Heat, Dragic still speaks incredibly highly of the Heat organization and, in a recent interview, had major praise for the Heat’s leader Jimmy Butler.

Goran Dragic on Jimmy Butler

I’m sure if you took a poll from Jimmy Butler’s former teammates about how they liked playing with him, how they felt about his leadership style results would be largely positive, but you’ll definitely have some who were opposed to it because it’s intense, but it fits this Heat team perfectly. Goran Dragic recently spoke about playing with Butler with KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.”

“We’re still good friends. I respect Jimmy. I had so much fun playing with him. We just connected on the floor. I knew immediately what he was going to do when he set a screen. We just instantly created that chemistry. And off the floor, he’s a funny dude, man. He is different.”

Dragic signed with the Chicago Bulls this offseason and is set to tip off the new NBA season in his former home when the Bulls take on the Heat on October 18 to begin the NBA season. Dragic spoke glowingly of Miami in his conversation with Johnson.

“Only good memories. They give me the keys of that ship at the time. I had tremendous six-plus years there, working hard. The most important thing was to be a true professional,” Dragić said. “They really push you over there. It’s not for everybody. But I liked being pushed. Every year, (Heat president) Pat (Riley) and [coach Erik Spoelstra] give you different things to work on for when you come back. They challenge you.”

Dragic’s family still lives in Miami, and he spoke about what it will be like to be back this week.

“It’s going to be special,” Dragić said. “But I know it’s a business trip. I feel it’s important to open the season well. Miami has been together a long time. But I feel we have a good team too.”

Udonis Haslem on Playing with Jimmy Butler

Goran Dragic isn’t the only player recently to speak out about playing with Jimmy Butler. Heat veteran Udonis Haslem recently spoke out about what it is like playing with him and more about their relationship.

“I see so much of myself in Jimmy. We play the game with a controlled rage, and every now and then, that controlled rage gets uncontrolled. But, we made coffee together. You know, we really bonded. I have barista passes, so you know I’m a pretty good coffee guy… But you know, we’re so similar. We play one on one every day before every game. That’s what people don’t know. Like, what people don’t know that night, that’s just every Tuesday in Miami. Like, we bump heads every day. It’s competition at the highest, highest level. That’s another way I know I can stick around. If I can go out there and compete with Jimmy Butler, which people see what he’s able to do in the finals, then I know I can still stick around and play this game,” Haslem told Malika Andrews on the October 14, episode of ESPN’s NBA Today.