Proposed Blockbuster Trade Brings Catch-&-Shoot Scorcher to the Heat

The Miami Heat may face long odds in their effort to get Kevin Durant to South Beach this summer, but that doesn’t mean that Pat Riley should just pack it in and call it an offseason. If the team hopes to improve on its result from last season — or even hold steady — additional seasoning is likely required.

After all, the Heat ranked just 12th league-wide offensively last season (with an O-rating of 113.0) and things got even worse during postseason play.

Gordon Hayward — a former Heat target who some are linking to the club once again — may not be the answer, but something ought to be done in lieu of adding KD. Whether it’s acquiring a high-level backcourt producer capable of doing what Kyle Lowry was not last season or a floor-stretching big man to pair with Bam Adebayo.

To the end, we’re pitching a monster deal that would bring a 16.4 PPG scorer to Miami.

Big Trade Nets Kings’ Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes Top 10 Plays | 2021-22 Harrison Barnes muscled his way to more than a few buckets this year 💪 Take a look back at HB's best dunks, assists and game-winners from the 2021-22 season 👑 🦅 2022-05-09T23:23:36Z

In an effort to give the Heat a more formidable offensive attack while taking some of the pressure off of Jimmy Butler — who had to go full-on supernova at times during the playoffs for his team to win — we’re proposing the following deal with the Sacramento Kings:

Miami Heat receive F receive F Harrison Barnes

Sacramento Kings receive G/F receive G/F Duncan Robinson and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2023

As is the case with most Heat trade proposals these days, this pitch includes Robinson as the primary outgoing contract. Given Miami’s cap and roster situations, this almost has to be the case in the deals that are being explored. However, teams aren’t looking to do Riley a solid by taking on that kind of long-term salary for nothing.

Even as the team is short on draft assets, the added pick is probably a necessary sweetener for unloading the sharpshooter (who took a major step back last season). It may be worth the hit to add the 6-foot-8 Barnes, though, who rocked shooting splits of 47-39-83 and averaged nearly six boards to go with his 16 points in 2021-22.

Barnes Opens Up Space

The fact that Barnes puts up a lot of points isn’t as important as where he’s getting those points from. With Adebayo lacking the ability to stretch the floor, Barnes’ spot-up shooting would help prevent things from getting too cramped for the Heat on the offensive end.

While he has some ability at the hoop and in the mid-range that defenses would have to honor, the fact that Barnes was a 48.6% corner three shooter in ’21-22 is the major draw for the Heat. Further boasting an effective field-goal percentage of 63.1 in catch-and-shoot situations, he’s a guy Butler can kick out to when the going gets tough.

For comparison’s sake, PJ Tucker — who had an incredible year last year — was a 41.5% corner three shooter with an effective field-goal percentage of 58.7 in the catch-and-shoot.

