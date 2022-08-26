Heat Linked to Former NBA Champion Forward in Proposed Trade

The Miami Heat weren’t able to accomplish a trade for Kevin Durant after a summer of the superstar forward being on the block. Brooklyn had a historic asking price for KD, and it was nearly impossible for teams to match them. Durant had four years remaining on his recent extension, and they weren’t required to trade Durant and would not budge on their trade requirements. The Nets handling was applauded by many of the NBA governors and front offices, except maybe the Heat, who were pursuing him.

After missing out on Durant, the Heat have decisions to make about how they want to finalize their roster heading into training camp. They have also been linked to Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and could continue to pursue a deal for him. However, a deal for Mitchell would require the team to part with Bam Adebayo, who they have been clear to avoid putting into any trade negotiations. So without dealing for Mitchell, the Heat have been linked to another star ahead of the upcoming training camp.

Harrison Barnes to the Miami Heat?

In a recent Bleacher Report article by Greg Swartz, the Heat were linked to a trade proposal with the Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes. Barnes was mentioned as a player the Heat could deal for before training camp. After being linked to Durant and Mitchell, Barnes may be disappointing, but it shouldn’t be. Swartz highlights Barnes as a potential PJ Tucker replacement.

“The Heat still need a P.J. Tucker replacement at the 4, and Barnes could be perfect. He’s not the same caliber of stopper (few are), but he is reliable and versatile on that end. Offensively, he could supply the same outside shooting (career 37.9 percent) while offering significantly more shot-creation and self-sufficient scoring,” Swartz wrote.

Miami Heat Receive: Harrison Barnes

Sacramento Kings Receive: Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven, and 2027 first-round pick (top-7 protected)

Trading for Barnes does make sense for the Heat. He is a quality scoring forward to add, but the players they are giving up in this proposal does not. Jovic can’t be dealt before training camp after signing his rookie contract, and Yurtseven is a player Miami is known to hope to build around. He also was recently named one of the league’s ‘best-kept secrets,’ and three players and a first round pick for a player the Kings aren’t all that interested in retaining doesn’t make sense for Miami.

Other Possible PJ Tucker Replacements

While Barnes could be a potential replacement for Tucker, a deal may not occur until the Kings are more willing to trade his expiring contract at the trade deadline for a lesser asking price. However, trading three players for the aging veteran and losing the depth that is a strength of the Heat roster does not make sense. If not Barnes, Caleb Martin has been named as a potential starter to slide into Tucker’s role.

“I feel like I can step in and start. It doesn’t matter what the role is and what a team needs from me, I feel like I can fill that void. My game expanded shooting-wise, being more efficient and consistent … I feel like I took big steps, and I feel like I’m only going to take larger steps going forward.” Martin continued.

Haywood Highsmith has also been linked to the role, or at least getting an increased impact with the Heat this season.