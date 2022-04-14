Ex-Heat Star, Defensive Stalwart Puts Miami Beach House on the Market

To some people, Hassan Whiteside will always be the guy who Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra couldn’t trust in fourth quarters; a big with a bad attitude and a penchant for coasting. Or, even worse, someone whose very presence slowed Bam Adebayo’s ascent to stardom.

Whether or not there’s truth in those labels, the fact remains that Whiteside accomplished some big things in a Heat uniform. For a time, he was arguably a top-five pivot man league-wide, and the team reaped the benefits of his efforts, especially on the defensive side.

Over five years with the Heat, he averaged 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest.

And despite the way in which his run ended, as well as the years that have passed since he was traded westward, Whiteside has maintained his Miami residence. That may soon change, however — the 32-year-old just listed his beach-front mansion for a whopping $23 million.

A ‘Waterfront Modern Masterpiece’





Play



Hassan Whiteside's BIG Miami Tank Check out the finished 1000-gallon salt water fish tank that's even bigger than this 7-foot NBA star. Tanked FRIDAYS at 10/9c For more: animalplanet.com/tv-shows/tanked/ Celebrity Tanks: animalplanet.com/tv-shows/tanked/videos/best-celebrity-tanks/ Subscribe to Animal Planet: youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=animalplanettv Join us on Facebook: facebook.com/AnimalPlanet Follow on Twitter: twitter.com/AnimalPlanet 2016-12-02T23:00:01Z

Whiteside is clearly looking to turn a significant profit on the sale of his mansion. Per listings on Zillow and Compass, the seven-footer originally purchased the property for $7.3 million in 2016. That said, its various frills and features probably warrant the incredible price tag.

The 5,406 square foot home features an open floor plan with “gorgeous water views” throughout and has five bedrooms (six with maid’s quarters) and six and a half baths. There’s also a movie theater with a private terrace, a full fitness center, multiple parking spots, multiple balconies, a pool, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana bath and a private dock.

Some may recall that the pad was featured on an episode of Animal Planet’s aquarium-centric show “Tanked.” More recently, Whiteside rented it out to another former Heat big man, Meyers Leonard.

“I think he did a good job with the house,” Leonard said at the time, via the Sun-Sentinel. “I think it’s well done. We do like the modern-esque items and furniture and stuff, his color touch of the wall and cabinets and such. He did a good job of it.”

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Whiteside Having a Strong Year With the Jazz

After leaving the Heat in 2019, Whiteside experienced a resurgent campaign with the Blazers in 2019-20, averaging 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and a league-leading 2.9 blocks per game. However, he followed that up with a year to forget in Sacramento.

This year, though, he largely flourished in a new role as Rudy Gobert’s primary backup with the Jazz. In 17.9 minutes of play per contest, Whiteside averaged 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks and was a major upgrade over the Stifle Tower’s previous understudy, Derrick Favors.

Also, on a Utah team that finished the regular season with a top-three differential league-wide (outscoring opponents by 6.2 points/100 possessions), Whiteside actually had the best net rating on the team at 10.1.

Meanwhile, his offensive rating of 119.2 topped the NBA‘s official leaderboards.

READ NEXT: