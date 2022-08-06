Heat Could Land 27-Year-Old $52 Million Shooting Guard in Proposed Trade

The Miami Heat have had their eyes set on Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell this offseason, and that has kept them from filling in other holes on their roster for next season. So far, they have only added to their team through the draft. Miami has made some key re-signings this year, bringing back Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, and Dewayne Dedmon. However, with the current likelihood of successfully dealing for Durant or Mitchell, it may be time for the Heat to start looking for pieces elsewhere.

The growing expectation is that Durant will be returning to the Nets after the superstar was reported to be having a meeting with Nets governor Joe Tsai and was also seen with Ben Simmons out in Los Angeles, which could be nothing, but with Kyrie Irving feeling ‘comfortable’ in Brooklyn, perhaps Durant is too. There doesn’t seem to be a way that the Heat can match Utah’s asking price for Donovan Mitchell either. So now may be the time for Miami to look for other players to add for next season.

Earlier this week, Pat Riley and the Heat were linked to former top-ten pick and free agent point guard Collin Sexton from the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Sexton isn’t the only player from the Cavaliers that has been attached to the Heat. Recently Caris LeVert was named as a potential trade target for Miami.

Caris LeVert to the Miami Heat?

Cleveland has a stockpile of guards with LeVert, Sexton, Darius Garland, and Ricky Rubio. The log jam makes it difficult for the Cavs to get the most out of each and because of that, it may be time to move on from LeVert. Cleveland could benefit by adding a shooter, and the Miami Heat could be a perfect trade partner for that in a deal for Duncan Robinson.

Heat Receive: Caris LeVert

Cavaliers Receive: Duncan Robinson

LeVert averaged 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for the Cavs last season. Those averages are down when looking at his career, where he’s averaged over 17 points per game. Perhaps getting LeVert off of the guard-heavy team in Cleveland could bring an increased role for the former first round pick.

Robinson would bring elite shooting to the Cavs roster and an excellent compliment for their guards to find on the wing. Robinson shot over 44 percent from deep in the 2019-20 season in Miami, and most impressive of that stat is that it was on more than 8 three point attempts per game.

Does LeVert Make Sense for Miami?

Trading for LeVert and his expiring contract would free up salary cap space from Robinson’s $90 million contract. LeVert also brings a playmaking ability that is a glaring weakness for the Heat. Aside from Jimmy Butler, the only players with clear playmaking ability for Miami are Tyler Herro and maybe Kyle Lowry.

LeVert would bring another player that can score and create his own shot for the Heat, but he is also a capable passer and would create shots for his Heat teammates. If the Heat believe that Robinson can rehabilitate after a down season last year, they may want to hold onto him. However, if they don’t, LeVert could be a very excellent option for the Heat.