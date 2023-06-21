Heat Blockbuster Proposal Trades Haul for Blazers’ Damian Lillard

It’s been a long two weeks of rumors involving Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and the Miami Heat. In spirit of all of the fun trade talk, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey mocked up a deal that would land Lillard in Miami after all.

Miami Heat Receive: G Damian Lillard, C Jusuf Nurkic

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: G Tyler Herro, G Kyle Lowry, Heat 2027 & 2029 First-Round Picks, Rights to Swaps First-Round Pick with Heat in 2028

Miami’s interest in Lillard is no joke, so the idea of the front office being willing to give up a haul for the star guard isn’t too far fetched. According to The Athletic’s David Aldridge, the Heat have made landing Lillard a priority this summer.

“Miami has clearly prioritized getting Damian Lillard from Portland, with Jimmy Butler a central part of the Heat’s recruiting pitch,” he wrote.

Typically in any major move, future draft picks are essential. Add on the financial factor of matching salary and that’s where Herro and Lowry come in.

The 23-year-old Herro became a prime trade candidate this spring, when the Heat worked their way to an NBA Finals appearance, all while he recovered from a broken hand. Team success of that magnitude without a specific player will always make them at least a little expendable. Plus, Miami’s No. 14 is set to make $27 million in 2023-24, the first year of a four year, $120 million contract extension.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in 67 appearances for Miami last year, while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Insider Reveals Kyle Lowry Is Essential to Any Heat Blockbuster

Shifting focus to Lowry, who was also included in the mock trade, he seems to be essential to any possible Heat blockbuster this summer.

Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney recently explained what makes the 37-year-old so pivotal towards Miami’s offseason plans.

“His play during the postseason helped resuscitate his trade value. But as old as he is, and considering his inability to stay healthy (he missed five weeks with a sore left knee just before the playoffs), that resuscitation is limited. With Lowry slated to earn $29.6 million next season, he would almost have to be part of any major Miami trade—it would be difficult to bring in, say, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal without sending out Lowry.”

Trail Blazers Looking to Swipe Bam Adebayo From Heat

Though Miami has their sights set on Lillard, the Trail Blazers reportedly have different ideas. On June 20, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer revealed that Portland hopes to swing a deal for Bam Adebayo in effort to pair him with their No. 0.

“Portland appears unlikely to part with the No. 3 choice unless the Blazers are netting back one of a select number of premium targets to pair with Lillard,” Fischer wrote. “According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo.”

Fischer then detailed what a potential Heat-Blazers trade for Adebayo would have to look like.

“Adebayo is a team favorite and a key hub of the Heat’s offense,” he added. “Miami brass seems very unlikely to consider any Portland overture that doesn’t include standout rookie Shaedon Sharpe, in addition to a package of the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons that the Blazers, sources said, have made available in discussions with other teams.”