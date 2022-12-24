Heat Catapult ‘Back in Title Contention’ With 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal

It’s been two steps forward, and one step back for the Miami Heat so far this season. Optimists will point to the Heat’s lack of injury luck, strong numbers when the team is fully healthy, and last year’s conference finals run as evidence that things aren’t so dire in South Beach. Pessimists, on the other hand, will point to the Heat’s 16-17 record and aging roster as proof that this team is not equipped for a deep run.

Perhaps all that’s missing from this Heat team is a fresh injection of talent. In a trade proposed by Heavy Sports’ Jack Simone, Miami lands that talent in the form of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. Here’s how Simone shook out a deal:

Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher

Heat receive: Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr.

Raptors receive: Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, 2026 1st-Round Pick (via GSW), 2027 1st-Round Pick (via MIA), 2028 1st-Round Pick (via GSW), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (via GSW), 2028 2nd-Round Pick (via MIA), 2029 2nd-Round Pick (via GSW)

As Simone mentioned, the Heat say yes to this deal as a proxy for pushing all the chips in on this season.

“[T]he Heat would elevate themselves back into title contention with this move, landing a bonafide winner in Green and some much-needed extra depth at the forward position in Porter.”

Draymond Green Reportedly Set on Leaving Warriors

Seeing Draymond Green in any jersey other than that of Golden State would be jarring. The former Michigan State Spartan has been instrumental in setting the Warriors’ tone over the team’s dynasty.

But according to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, Green very well could find himself on a new team sooner rather than later.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”

As alluded to by the exec, Green would certainly not bring the Heat’s median age down. But he would bring in a championship pedigree (Miami loves those) and would put him on the opposite coast from a player he sucker-punched during training camp.

But the real gem might be the Heat getting off of Duncan Robinson’s contract. Would the Raptors love getting Robinson back? No, but that’s why Caleb Martin and the first-round pick are there to sweeten the pot.

And then there are the Warriors, who would net a player in Siakam who is playing at an All-NBA level so far this season.

That leaves just the Raptors, who are not usually a team keen on long, exhaustive rebuilds.

Raptors Headed for Rebuild?

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the sharks are starting to circle the Toronto Raptors.

“Rival teams are hopeful the Raptors will fall off and focus on building a new core around second-year forward Scottie Barnes. The number of teams interested in their players is too long to list,” Pincus wrote last week.

Draymond Green when asked about the possibility of the Warriors being a play-in team: "I feel sorry for whoever the No. 1 or No. 2 seed is… That would suck (for them)." — C.J. Holmes 🚀 (@CjHolmes22) December 23, 2022

Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, looks like a shell of his freshman self this season. That’s been a key reason behind Toronto’s struggles, leading to the potential for high “blow-up” factor in Ontario.