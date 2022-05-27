Heat Named ‘Sleeper’ to Land 2x All-Star Guard This Offseason

The closer we get to the end of the playoffs in the NBA, the more and more transaction rumors fuel up. The Miami Heat are a team being featured in multiple discussions ahead of the offseason. Perhaps this is because team president Pat Riley has proven to be a boss that can make deals to improve his club, or maybe it is because many believe that the Heat need another star to team up with Jimmy Butler.

Some of the names being discussed for Miami are Bradley Beal, who has been in the mix of Heat trade rumors for the past few seasons. Other possible names include James Harden, Anthony Davis, and even Malcom Brogdon. Each would be upgrades for the Heat depending one what they give up. There are, of course, concerns with James Harden and Beal on how they may continue to degress with age, as well as Anthony Davis and his constant battles with injuries. However, some would argue ‘Heat Culture’ could be exactly what Harden or Beal needs to continue playing at an All-Star level.

Zach Lavine to the Miami Heat

On May 26, another name was added to the growing list of possible offseason targets for Miami. This time they were listed as one of the ‘sleepers’ that could land Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach Lavine in an article written by Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

“Like the Hawks, the Miami Heat could use another scorer and some roster consolidation. A trade package built around Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Max Strus would come about as close to fair value as Chicago could hope for, and the Heat are always ready to go big-game hunting.” Quinn wrote.

The Heat, with their current salary cap situation, would be unable to land Lavine in free agency unless Riley somehow offloads a lot of salaries, which he has done previously. But the most likely scenario remains a sign-and-trade with the Bulls. The Bulls are stacked at guards with Lonzo Ball returning from injury, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso. They also have promising big men in Patrick Williams, and Nicola Vucevic. Perhaps they could be interested in the shooting and spacing a Duncan Robinson provides?

The deal from the Heat perspective

Lavine averaged 24 points per game, and nearly 5 rebounds and assists per contest. He would be a piece that could really complement the Heat offensively. However, it would also mean parting with some of their young assets like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, or Max Strus.

With the contract that Robinson was given last offseason factored with his lack of playing time in the playoffs, it’s easy to think that he would be the ideal piece in a deal. It’s hard to know for sure what Tyler Herro’s future will be. Will he be a franchise player in Miami or a starter that struggles with consistency? That still feels like an unknown despite being named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. Max Strus is on a smaller contract and does some of the same things as Robinson, and so I would fight to keep him.

Bam Adebayo wasn’t named in the deal Quinn wrote about, but that’s a name that would be a valuable asset. Aside from one game this postseason against the Boston Celtics, Adebayo has been largely disappointing in the playoffs. The Heat big man often shies away offensively and lacks the physicality you’d like to see from an All-Star big man. Why not include him in deals?

The Heat are currently in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, and if they are eliminated, it should be a sign they need to make changes to this lineup. They play well as a unit all regular season, but Butler is forced to carry them in the postseason, and that fatigue shows in the late rounds of the playoffs. It might be time to make a move in Miami.