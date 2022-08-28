Heat Could Lose Key Big Man to Eastern Conference Rival

The Miami Heat finally got word from Udonis Haslem about his decision on whether or not he will return to Miami for his twentieth NBA season. Re-signing Haslem was amongst the Heat’s top priorities this offseason. The team sent officials to meet with Haslem immediately after the free agency window opened on June 30. Now with Haslem returning, the Heat are maxed out on the luxury tax and aren’t anticipated to make any free agent moves. Because of that, they will be unlikely to bring back their free agent big man Markieff Morris.

Nets and Sixers in Pursuit to add Free Agent Markieff Morris

Brooklyn was first linked to Morris last week shortly after the Durant news came down, and in his August 28 column NBA Insider Marc Stein named the Nets the ‘most serious’ team in pursuit of the Heat star. They aren’t alone, though. The Philadelphia 76ers are also said to have interest.

“The Nets indeed have registered the most serious interest in signing Markieff Morris, league sources say, but Philadelphia has also explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native. Brooklyn, in particular, has a need for a veteran who can command the respect of mercurial stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Is Morris, who turns 33 on Sept. 2, that player? Word is he was not afraid, in his time as a Laker, to speak his mind in a locker room that housed James and Anthony Davis,” Stein wrote.

Stein states that the Nets are looking for a respected veteran that can slide in with Durant and Irving, and because of how Morris performed with the Los Angeles Lakers, he could be a good fit on the Nets roster going into the season.

Morris was a serviceable big man off of the Heat bench last season, averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 17 appearances for the Heat. The veteran was set to be a solid rotation player in Miami before battling injuries for the remainder of the season. If healthy, Morris could be a steady contributor to the Nets or Sixers rotation.

Morris Championship Winning Veteran Presence

Adding Morris brings a quality veteran presence to wherever he lands. The forward has spent 11 years in the league and has been on playoff teams in each of the last six years, including his championship-winning 2020 season with the Lakers. His toughness and experience could be a positive addition to the teams he lands on.

One of the positions that Brooklyn was lacking in their playoff run was a forward. Brooklyn had Nic Claxton as a backup center, but other than that had, Goran Dragic playing forward in postseason minutes before Blake Griffin got some playing time before the team was eliminated.

Philadelphia could be another landing spot for Morris, especially with his hometown roots. Morris could join his other Heat teammate PJ Tucker who signed with the Sixers earlier this offseason and the two would bring an added toughness to an already gritty Philly team.