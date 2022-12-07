Heat Could Use $20 Million Rising Star to Lure Jae Crowder, Insider Claims

To say the Miami Heat are interested in Jae Crowder at this point is like saying Harry was interested in Sally. It’s obvious, and by Act III of this showdown between the Suns and Heat, it’s becoming painfully obvious (much like Harry and, well, Sally).

But what’s less clear is just how Miami intends to swing a deal for Crowder. But Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto took a turn, revealing the potential parameters of a deal between the Heat and Suns for Crowder.

“Miami has had interest in trading for Suns forward Jae Crowder,” Scotto explained on a recent episode of the Hoops Hype podcast. “Moving Caleb Martin theoretically would work financially, and Miami has enough shooting in Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and Gabe Vincent, where the Heat could withstand losing Martin. The question is if Phoenix wants to take on additional salary in the years to come.

“I’ve heard from some executives that Phoenix doesn’t want to take on much additional salary, if at all, ideally if Crowder is moved, and they’d like a forward back.”

Unlike Crowder, who is in the final year of his contract, Martin is in the first year of his own three-year, $20 million deal.

Heat Named Leader in Race to Sign Crowder

Last week, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire revealed the race for Crowder’s signature is coming down to the wire. While there’s been significant league interest in acquiring the playoff-tested wing, two teams have emerged as the clear favorites.

“The Bucks and Heat are viewed as the frontrunners for the veteran small forward, as the Suns would be hesitant to send him to a Western team, particularly a West contender sources said.”

The Bucks represent stiff competition for Crowder’s services. Milwaukee is viewed as a legitimate Finals favorite, with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo keeping things close with Luka Doncic in the MVP race.

Milwaukee could make an interesting case to the Suns by dangling Bobby Portis, a forward who is in the first year of his own four-year, $48 million deal. It could get expensive for the Suns, though, who Scotto noted aren’t interested in bringing back a huge salary.

Would the Heat Part With Caleb Martin?

In stereotypical Heat fashion, the team appears to have stumbled upon yet another excellent contributor in Caleb Martin. Miami’s best lineup, which outpaces opponents by 29.3 points per 100 possessions, features Martin prominently at forward.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native is chipping in a career-high 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, as well. But, as Scotto noted, the Heat have no shortage of players to throw into the small forward spot. Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Tyler Herro, and Gabe Vincent all make up excellent depth options for the Heat.

But without Martin, the Heat have a nasty tendency to scuffle. In lineups that don’t feature Martin, Miami has a minus-9.0 net rating, one of the coldest marks in the league.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to show interest in Jae Crowder, per The Athletic The Celtics, Grizzlies, Heat and Mavericks could also show interest pic.twitter.com/WLvsEK7HGT — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 28, 2022

Miami must first evaluate whether Martin can be a true playoff contributor. His regular season stats are nice, but against the Philadelphia 76ers in last season’s playoffs, he managed just 2.3 points per game as Coach Spoelstra went to him sparingly. Those numbers ticked up against the Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals, but he’s still a rather unproven product. Conversely, the Heat knows precisely what they’re getting from Crowder, who helped lead the team to the Finals in the Bubble just three seasons ago.