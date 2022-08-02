Heat Get Major Kevin Durant Update in Bombshell Report

The Miami Heat have made it very clear that they are looking to acquire a star. They want and likely need another star to pair with Jimmy Butler to finally climb over the championship hump. Despite not having another superstar with Butler, the Heat have climbed to contention with their depth and contributions from unexpected players like an undrafted Duncan Robinson or Max Strus. The list goes on and on for Miami. However, that hasn’t stopped them from looking to add a star, particularly Kevin Durant.

The Kevin Durant trade negotiations have had little progress so far this offseason. Many expect the All-Star to return to Brooklyn and see what the big three of he, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving could do. But that hasn’t stopped Heat team president Pat Riley from exhausting all resources to see if he can get a deal done for Durant.

On August 2, the first major news of progress since Durant’s trade proposal was announced was reported by Heavy’s own NBA insider Steve Bulpett. The report includes an update of Durant’s plans to meet with the Nets owner Joe Tsai this week.

Kevin Durant to Meet With Nets Owner Joe Tsai

One League executive told Heavy Sports this week that the Nets and Durant are expected to meet before the week is through.

“What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” the source told Heavy Sports. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works.”

While it is unclear what the result of the meeting will be with the Nets, it can bring the first clarity since the initial trade request from Durant. The Nets have been reported to be hoping the Nets’ rescind‘ his trade request and return to the Nets next season. About what the league source believes may result from the meeting he shared.

“I don’t know,” said the exec. “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”

Can a Deal Still get Done?

Does this meeting suggest that a deal won’t get done for Durant? Absolutely not. Considering the meeting is with owner Joe Tsai and not with Sean Marks, it continues to suggest Durant’s lack of trust with the Nets front office. It was how the Nets handled Irving’s contract negotiations that insiders cited as a reason that propelled Durant’s request.

Perhaps Durant doesn’t think the relationship can be mended, and his trade request will turn into a trade demand from the Brooklyn Nets. If so, expect the Miami Heat to be there waiting to try to get a deal done. The two teams have been engaged in talks for weeks, and if the last straw is raised in the upcoming meeting, it may open the door back up for Riley and the Heat to land the coveted star.