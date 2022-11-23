Heat Linked to 6-Foot-10 Sharpshooting Big Man in Trade Proposal

Ever since Duncan Robinson signed the dotted line on his 5-year $90 million contract with the Miami Heat, his career has been on a downward slump in South Beach. With the emergence of Max Strus, Robinson has slipped from the Heat’s rotation, and it has been confirmed that the Heat are looking for a trade partner for their star.

“With the emergence of Max Strus and Caleb Martin, Miami has made Duncan Robinson available in trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Michael Scotto reported for HoopsHype.

Heat Exchange Duncan Robinson for Mavericks’ David Bertans

In a November 23, column for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz shared a trade proposal that involved the Heat moving on from Duncan Robinson in exchange for a sharpshooting big man on the Dallas Mavericks.

Miami Heat Receive: Davis Bertans

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Duncan Robinson

“If Miami is looking for a starting power forward, wants to move off Robinson’s hefty contract and doesn’t want to lose a pick in the process, getting Bertans is a low-risk move,” Swartz writes. “A fresh start playing next to an elite shot-creator in Luka Dončić could be just what Robinson needs to get back to becoming one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.”

Bertans is shooting over 55% from three in his return from injury this season. The 6-foot-10 power forward gives the Heat a true power forward to play in lieu of Robinson, and a quality shooter as well. In the Heat system could prove to be an excellent back up big man.

One of the bright spots for the Heat in a deal for Davis Bertans is that they could do this deal without including a draft pick in the deal. Due to his large contract, Robinson is hard to deal without including a draft pick in the trade package. With Bertans, they get back shooting they lose in dealing Robinson, but they also get a shorter contract. Bertans contract has an early termination option following next season, and there is that upside in a deal.

Heat Are ‘Showcasing’ Robinson For Trade Talks

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman said on November 16 that the Miami Heat have been giving Robinson extra opportunities as a way of “showcasing” him and making him more attractive in potential trade offerings.

“I have felt since the get-go there has been somewhat of a showcasing of Duncan Robinson. But when push comes to shove and defensive deterrence is required. It is apparent that it is still difficult for Erik Spoelstra to ride Duncan through those minutes. Even when Duncan is hitting shots, if the game is close or the Heat are ahead at closing time, Erik Spoelstra has shown a clear preference for Max Strus in those minutes. Then again, even when the Heat had to rally from 13 down against the Suns, Spoelstra still didn’t play Duncan in the fourth, while Strus, who had been scoreless through three quarters, played the entire fourth,” Winderman said.