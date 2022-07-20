Heat Linked to 8x All-Star in Shocking Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Miami Heat have been one of the most talked about teams this NBA offseason. Ever since being eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals by the Boston Celtics, the team has been mentioned in multiple blockbuster transactions. It became clear in the playoffs that the Heat need another star to surround Jimmy Butler with in order to truly contend for titles. So this offseason, the team has got to work and has been mentioned in multiple trade discussions, the most notable recently being Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.

Thus far, the Heat have been unable to build much momentum in their trade discussions for both Durant and Mitchell. Both teams are looking for historic hauls in return for their franchise cornerstones. The Heat remain hesitant to include Bam Adebayo in any of their trade discussions, and knowing their draft picks won’t likely end up in the lottery make Miami a tough trade partner.

After difficulty in finding a trade package to bring in another star, one NBA Insider suggested that the Heat would be willing to trade a current star in for a younger star if the opportunity presented itself.

Jimmy Butler for Anthony Davis Trade?

During a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons offered a deal that would send the Heat’s Jimmy Butler to the Los Angeles Lakers for Davis.

“And if the Lakers called Miami up and said, ‘We’ll give you Anthony Davis for Jimmy Butler,’ Miami is either doing it, or they’re having a seven-hour meeting before they decide not to do it,” Simmons said. “But I just think they would do it. If they can turn Jimmy Butler into Anthony Davis, I think they do it.”

The proposal was just a hypothetical posed by Simmons. If it was a fantasy league or NBA 2k22, it could be a no-brainer. However, Butler remains a key member of Heat Culture. His energy and toughness make a bigger impact for the Heat than he does even on the scoreboard. Davis is coming off of injury stints in each of the recent seasons. Because of that, this may not be the simple decision that Simmons suggests it is.

Davis averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks last season. Butler averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 0.5 blocks during the 2021-22 season. A few years ago, it would be hard to believe any team may turn down an Antony Davis deal, but after his stint in Los Angeles, it’s not certain he elevates Miami anywhere beyond Butler.

Heat Remain ‘All-In’ on Potential Durant or Mitchell Trade

While the Davis proposal is largely hypothetical, the Heat remains in trade talks for Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, discussions that Marc Stein recently wrote about in his Substack.

“The perpetually title-or-bust Heat, not surprisingly, are all-in on scouring the league to try to manufacture extra first-round picks to boost their chances of completing a trade for Kevin Durant or Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. But more teams than not are asking themselves this question: If we trade for Durant, how long before he wants to go somewhere else?” Stein wrote.