Heat Engaged in Trade Talks for 22-Year-Old Former Top 10 Pick

Trade discussions in the NBA are in full force. Especially with executives in attendance of the Vegas Summer League, if any trades will gain traction, these are the weeks to do so. The Miami Heat remain in discussions for multiple trades. The trades being talked about the most are the Heat being involved in trades for Kevin Durant as well as Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

However, despite Durant and Mitchell being the most talked-about trade possibilities for the Heat the franchise has also found itself in discussions for other players, including former first round pick Cam Reddish from the New York Knicks.

Miami Heat Interested in Knicks’ Cam Reddish

On a recent episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This‘ with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, he was joined by Ian Begley from SNY to talk about the latest in free agency and trade rumors, especially with the New York teams.

Begley and Fischer were discussing the situation with the Knicks and the position their roster is in after signing Jalen Brunson, and one of the players that got talked about was Cam Reddish. The Knicks traded for Reddish in the middle of last season but he struggled to get into the Knicks rotation. When he did, he showed flashes when being reunited with his college teammate RJ Barrett. However, for whatever reason Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau never meshed and it is hard to think he will crack the rotation next year.

Other teams seem to think he won’t crack the Nets rotation and have made calls about the former lottery pick. “I would assume the Knicks are picking up the phone on calls that they get,” Begley shared. “I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about Reddish specifically.”

Reddish averaged under 15 minutes per game in his time with the Knicks and only averaged 6 points per game in those appearances. However, prior to being dealt, Reddish averaged nearly 12 points per game with the Atlanta Hawks. He has shown he can contribute offensively in the minutes he does get. It would be intriguing what Reddish could do in a Heat uniform.

Other Heat News

Despite no traction in the potential Durant or Mitchell trades the Heat haven’t been quiet in free agency this season. They agreed to terms to re-sign forward Caleb Martin. Miami also made a deal to bring back guard Victor Oladipo on a one-year $11 million deal for a prove me type deal. Dewayne Dedmon will also return to hold down the paint for the Heat after agreeing to a two-year $9 million deal.

Miami also made a pitch to Udonis Haslem immediately after free agency opened. On Friday, July 8, it was reported by Ira Winderman that while no deal has been done that the Heat is approaching the season as if Haslem will be back for his 20th season.

Another free agent note is the Heat signing 7-footer Orlando Robinson to an exhibit 10 deal and one NBA executive commented that they expect Robinson to be an NBA center.