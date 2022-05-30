Miami Heat Linked to Former NBA Sixth Man and NBA Hustle Award Winner

The Miami Heat have depth in a lot of positions. Give credit to their player development, as they have kind of become the premier franchise of how to do it right. Although they were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals, look at the contributions they got from homegrown players like the undrafted Max Strus or meaningful minutes they got from Gabe Vincent, another undrafted guard in place of the injured Kyle Lowry. One place that perhaps the Heat could have used a little more depth and not to mention size is in their frontcourt.

The Heat Need a Big Man

Bam Adebayo was the tallest player that played major minutes for Miami this postseason, and against the Boston Celtics he got pushed around a bit by Al Horford and Robert Williams. Aside from one game in game three, and if you want to count game seven, Bam was disappointing this postseason. It’s clear that Jimmy Butler needs more help, and Adebayo is supposed to be that. There were large stretches throughout the Celtics series that the big man was absent. Backing up Adebayo is Dewayne Dedman who didn’t get much time in the postseason, adding a quality backup big that could also play stretches with Bam could really help the Heat.

One big man name that the Heat have been linked to was three time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard. The once-dominant two-way center was named a possible target the Miami in free agency. The move doesn’t make much sense in my mind at this point. Howard, at his age, does not bring much more than current Heat backup Dewayne Dedmon. Maybe a bigger name and a little more offensive ability, but it is unlikely the Heat are running any offense through him besides a lob or second-chance points. There are other bigs on the market that may be able to bring more and have a bit more upside.

One player was mentioned in the same Bleacher Report article that named Howard a target for Miami. It also mentioned a younger big man that has shown flashes and would probably fit better in the Heat locker room. That player is Montrezl Harrell. Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner in 2020.

Montrezl Harrell to the Heat

Harrell could be an excellent fit in Miami. The 6-foot-7 player can play both the center and power forward positions. He averaged 13.1 points and 6 rebounds per game last year as a member of the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. Harrell could replace PJ Tucker should he decide to leave in free agency or play on the same team as him. He would also be an offensive boost for the Heat.

Harrell fit well in his role off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets and could do the same in Miami. He would have added usage in the Heat’s second unit and would bring a strong defensive presence as well and not to mention his rebounding. Also, watching his game, it is Harrell could be one of the top fits to Heat Culture in this offseasons free agency. It is always hard to guarantee the fit, but with his tough-nosed style of play he seems like someone that would fit well what the franchise looks for from a player.