Heat Linked to ‘More Dynamic’ Backup Point Guard in Free Agency

The Miami Heat have been active in multiple conversations this offseason. Whether it is the Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell discussions or talks to add the final pieces of the Heat roster, the team is looking to bring talent to South Beach. Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was quoted as wanting to “run it back” with the Heat squad next season at the team’s exit press conference. However, they have also been in active discussions for a star and other key pieces.

One piece that the Heat have also been linked is a backup ball handler. They made a play originally for John Wall before he elected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Dejounte Murray was also a name that the Heat inquired about before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Now, if they are unable to get the backcourt help from Donovan Mitchell, they may identify Dennis Schroder as a potential backup guard in Miami.

Heat May Target Dennis Schroder

Earlier this month, the Heat were linked to Dennis Schroder as a free agent target in a Bleacher Report article. Now, one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney why he believes the Heat should look toward Schroder in free agency.

“His reputation has taken such a hit in the last couple of years and really, it is not his fault. He just is what he is, a good scorer, not a great ball-sharer, but a good enough point guard to give you some valuable minutes and have you come out better off than without him. It’s crazy that he can’t get any kind of deal. His time with the Lakers hurt him because the contract thing got turned sideways and he gets the cheap deal with the Celtics, and he was fine for them, they were just better off with Derrick White in there. But there is still a view that he held back the Lakers and Celtics, which is silly.

I think Miami should give him a look. They need depth back there. When (Kyle) Lowry was out, things really came apart of them. They just need another guy who can create some offense back there. They have (Tyler) Herro off the bench, but they should have someone else doing the ballhandling who can create. I think Gabe Vincent has done well to fill his role, but they need something more dynamic from that spot,” The unnamed executive told Deveney.

Schroder averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists between the Boston Celtics and Rockets and is just two years removed from winning Sixth Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Heat’s Offseason Signings

The Heat have already had a productive offseason bringing back players at the top of their list. Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon were two players that the Heat wanted to bring back, and both have been secured in deals that will keep them in Miami. Miami also made an instant play for Udonis Haslem right as free agency opened, and the Heat hope to bring him back for year 20 in South Beach.