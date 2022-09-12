Heat ‘Lurking’ in Trade Talks for $73 Million Utah Jazz Star

The Utah Jazz are in sale mode, and not just any kind of sale. It appears more like an everything-must-go sale. They dealt Rudy Gobert just after the NBA draft in a deal that set the tone for trade talks this offseason after Utah was able to get five first round picks and four players in exchange for Gobert. The deal at first was reported as having to get done because of growing animosity between Gobert and Donovan Mitchell with the idea that Mitchell would remain on the Jazz roster. However, trade rumors quickly followed, and the Jazz dealt Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

After trading their two All-Stars, the Jazz aren’t done, and reports of them looking for trade partners for Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, and Mike Conley. Utah is reported to be hoping to add to their collection of first round picks and would demand one in any exchange for Clarkson, Bogdanovic, or Beasley.

One of the teams that have been linked to some Utah Jazz players is the Miami Heat. The Heat have been mentioned in rumors for Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jazz beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Heat are, in fact lurking in potential trades with the Jazz.

Miami Heat ‘Lurking’ in Jazz Trade Talks

Jones, in an appearance on “The Drive with Spence Checketts” podcast, shared that Miami has been lurking in discussions with Utah, but that Duncan Robinson may be a stop-gap for any trade discussions for Utah.

“Miami has been lurking,” Jones said. “But in order to do a trade with Miami, the Jazz would probably have to take back Duncan Robinson, and that’s just a really, really, really bad contract because there’s three years left on it, four years left on it, actually. So that’s just a really tough contract for the Jazz to take back.”

Everything the Jazz are doing seems to be shedding salary or taking on expiring contracts which makes Robinson, the Heat’s preferred trade asset almost impossible to have on Jazz deals. The Heat could still include players like Max Struss or Omer Yurtseven in deals, but those are two players they are known to look forward to developing.

Which Jazz Players are Heat Lurking After?

Jones didn’t note which players from the Jazz that the Heat would seek in any trade discussions. The most likely is Bogdanovic as a potential PJ Tucker replacement and added scorer to the Heat lineup.

Jordan Clarkson could be a spark plug off the bench that the Heat could go after in a trade too. The team has been linked to a few backup ball handlers this offseason, whether it be John Wall before he landed in Los Angeles, Dennis Schroder, Dejounte Murray would have been a starter but is another name. Perhaps they continue to look for another dynamic scorer and ball handler and Clarkson could be a good option for creating instant offense on the Heat’s second unit.

Previous Bogdanovic to South Beach Rumors

In a previous proposal shared by Bleacher Report, the Heat would acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in exchange for Robinson, Yurtseven, and a draft pick.

Miami Heat Receive: PF Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah Jazz Receive: SF Duncan Robinson, C Omer Yurtseven, 2028 second-round pick

With Utah hesitant to trade for Robinson and his multiple year contract will a deal get done?