Miami Heat Named Frontrunner to Land 3x All-Star: Report

After being eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals in a highly-contested series against the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat have turned their sights to next season. Time and time again Pat Riley has proven the ability to build a contending team, but now he needs to take a team that finished first place in the Eastern Conference and elevate them over the Championship hump. To do that, and as always, Riley is looking to land his “whale” this offseason.

Even current players like Joel Embiid publicly have exclaimed Miami’s need to build around their core. “Miami needs another Star,” the Philadelphia 76ers big man tweeted.

Some of the stars that Miami finds themselves in discussions for are Zach Lavine from the Chicago Bulls, signing James Harden, and even finally achieving the trade with the Washington Wizards to acquire Bradley Beal.

Some of those rumored deals for the Heat make more sense than others. Bringing Harden to South Beach at an exorbitant price makes little sense, especially after last season. Beal only appeared in 40 games last season for the Wizards, and one fear should be if he is in the downward slope of his career. Is it like trading for Kyle Lowry a year or two after his prime, culminating in a hobbled playoff series. Lavine is young and brings a lot of upside, especially offensively. That deal may make the most sense for the Miami Heat.

However, no deal feels quite as exciting or has the potential for the Heat dealing with the three-time All-Star guard from the Utah Jazz. Recent reports from Jake Fischer from Bleacher Report gave updates to the rumored acquisition.

Heat Favorites To Add Donovan Mitchell?

The tension in the Jazz locker room has been talked about for a few seasons now, and there is an imminent breakup that many believe needs to happen with either Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell for the Jazz to move forward. Trade packages involving pieces of the duo have gone crazy since Utah’s first round elimination. But in Fischer’s reporting, what many believed the front runners to trade for Mitchell has been all but ruled out, and a surprising team may be favored.

“League sources regularly mention New York’s main offseason focus is to improve at the point guard position, but acquiring Utah’s other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, remains highly unlikely,” Fischer wrote.

While it is unlikely for the Knicks, Fischer wrote why the Miami Heat might be the leading team in the Mitchell sweepstakes.

“Plus, there’s healthy skepticism around the NBA that New York’s best offer for Mitchell would trump other teams’ pursuits, such as a potential package from Miami that would theoretically center around Tyler Herro plus other salary and multiple first-round picks,” Fischer continued.

Herro and more for Mitchell

The Heat have turned down a few possible trades because they did not want to give up Tyler Herro in the deal, but after this postseason perhaps it is time to explore adding a star for their young asset. Herro battled injury in the playoffs, but when you look at his upside compared to Mitchell it’s easy to know that Mitchell is the better player.

In the other trade talks Herro was involved in it was for players with questions or on a downward trajectory in Harden and Beal. However, the questions that exist with those two veterans aren’t there with Mitchell. Mitchell would be the perfect complementary piece in Miami and for a package including Herro, their trade exceptions, and possible picks it feels like a no-brainer.