LeBron James Returns in Analysts’ Wild Miami Heat Trade Proposal

If we’re going to talk Miami Heat rumors, we might as well talk about the queen mother of all Miami Heat rumors, right? And from The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, along with co-host and veteran NBA writer Howard Beck, comes a doozie, one that might melt even the most diehard supporters of keeping the status quo with the Heat roster. It would bring back … drum roll, please: LeBron James.

Yes, during Simmons’ most recent podcast, he floated a way for the Lakers to get out of their current funk while also giving the Heat the added star they covet. And it would mean bringing back James, the player who led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals from 2011-14 (winning two of them) before he left to return to the Cavaliers.

What would it cost to get LeBron James off the Lakers and back to South Beach? Well, maybe not as much as you’d think. In fact, by the time Simmons and Beck were done discussing the deal—which Simmons dubbed a “Holy Sh**!” Miami Heat trade rumor—both agreed it was plausible.

What Would a LeBron James Trade Require?

Simmons’ proposal was decidedly favorable as Miami Heat rumors go.

Heat receive: LeBron James, Gabe Vincent

Lakers receive: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, first-round pick

“It’s a little bit of a salary dump for the Lakers even though it’s, Robinson has got an extra year and they get a pick back out of it. Kinda do right by LeBron,” Simmons said. “And then there’s the symmetry of LeBron going back to Miami 10 years later. That’s kinda fun. Dust off the old LeBron James Miami No. 6 jerseys.

“If they could keep (Jaime) Jaquez, and keep Caleb Martin, and keep (Jimmy) Butler, keep Bam (Adebayo), and keep Tyler Herro and then add LeBron to all of that. That becomes a possible favorite in the East.”

Raised the following hypothetical to @HowardBeck on last night’s pod – if the Lakers season goes south and LeBron on an expiring wanted to chase a title, what would a Miami deal look like? pic.twitter.com/kxQe0q53yL — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 5, 2024

Howard Beck interjected to say that there would need to be a valued young asset going back to the Lakers to make it a plausible Miami heat trade rumor.

“At least one player that you’re actually excited about if you’re the Lakers has to be in there. Somebody who is young and decent. I feel like Herro has to be in there,” Beck said.

So let’s try the reworked version, then.

Heat receive: LeBron James, Gabe Vincent

Lakers receive: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro

Plausible? Well, maybe. “Holy sh**”? Definitely.

Throw Out Preconceived Notions on Miami Heat Rumors for This One

There are two issues at the root of this proposal. First would be whether the Lakers would actually consider trading LeBron James. He is 39 years old and his tenure in L.A. appears to have stalled. The Lakers would not deal him of their own accord, but if he approached the front office looking for a change, that’s when a deal could be possible.

The other issue is the Heat. As has been repeated frequently, this team is always on the lookout for an upgrade, but is also quite satisfied with the roster as it stands. It also does not want to spend much more going forward, with new CBA rules coming online next year. Any of the Miami Heat rumors that crop up must be viewed through this lens.

But if it is a chance to re-acquire LeBron James? Throw out those concerns, the Miami Heat would make the deal. Even at the cost of Tyler Herro.

A Heat lineup that is built around LeBron James, Butler and Adebayo up front, with role players Vincent and Robinson in the backcourt and Jaquez coming off the bench would be a powerhouse, at least on part with the East-leading Celtics and Bucks.

And perhaps, as Simmons mentioned, the favorite in the East.