Heat Upgrade Aging Playmaker for $100 Million All-Star in Proposed Trade

Given the slew of injuries, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the Miami Heat need other than a healthy rotation. Miami’s best lineup is still one of the league’s most explosive: 140.1 points per 100 possessions, in the 99th percentile of the league.

But even still, it’s fair to wonder if something is missing from the team. Take for instance, some additional help rebounding (Miami has the eighth-worst rebounding rate). In a trade proposed by Ben Stinar of si.com, the Heat land some rebounding help in the form of four-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

“I believe the Bulls and Miami Heat should consider making an intriguing trade that would swap [Nikola] Vucevic and Kyle Lowry.”

Vucevic is in the final year of a four-year, $100 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, while Lowry is in the second of a three-year, $85 million deal with the Heat. Given that Vooch’s contract is an expiring one, it’s an interesting proposition, though not one that likely makes either team significantly better.

Would the Heat Say Yes?

The biggest push factor in this trade from the Heat perspective is not necessarily what Vooch brings to South Beach, but rather what the Heat gain by getting off of Lowry’s deal. The former Toronto Raptor All-Star is having a bit of a resurgent season for the Heat, notching 14.4 points per game and dishing 6.0 assists.

But if you ask most Heat fans, the inclination is that Lowry’s playmaking probably won’t hold up over an entire season. Yes, he’s been called upon more recently since Jimmy Butler’s been out, but once Butler is back and fully acclimated, he should slide in as Miami’s lead playmaker.

In Vucevic, the Heat would get a big man who could ably space the floor for Bam Adebayo. He’s connecting on 35.8 percent of his 4.5 threes per game while pouring in just over 16 points per night. Worried about him clogging the floor with Adebayo out there? Just 22 percent of his shots come in the paint, leaving space for Adebayo to thrive. It would be interesting to see Miami go on with a little Cleveland-lite, throwing two bigs on the floor at once, albeit ones who do things a little differently.

Miami Heat’s BIG 4 Took-over in a revenge win over Boston tonight : Bam Adebayo: 28 PTS – 7 REB – 56% FG Jimmy Butler: 25 PTS – 15 REB – 57% FG Kyle Lowry: 20 PTS – 4 AST – 62% FG Tyler Herro: 26 PTS – 5 REB – 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/rPqxyianSO — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚🔥 (@WadexFlash) December 3, 2022

Ultimately, though, Miami probably has to throw in a pick as sweetener, since Vooch’s contract is an expiring one. Given how Miami’s looked so far this season and the bit of haziness regarding the team’s future, that might be a step too far.

Bulls and Heat Have Been Linked Before

A trade would indeed be nice, but it all depends on who the Heat have to send out. According to Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher, the Heat have made one thing clear in negotiations: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are off limits. Bucher likened the Heat’s situation to that of the Chicago Bulls, which have two untradeable stars of their own.

“The Heat and Bulls are in a similar predicament, laden with expensive rosters and high expectations and currently on course to miss the postseason. [Each team has] stars that league sources say they’ve deemed untouchable — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for the Heat, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan for the Bulls. . . .,” Bucher wrote on December 5.

REPORT: Stanley Johnson is set to join the Miami Heat’s G-League team, per @MikeAScotto. The Heat currently have an open spot on their roster. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JgOt09UQzU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 8, 2022

Given the Bulls’ gloomy outlook this season, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if they were sellers come the trade deadline. While Vucevic might not be the best candidate for a trade, that doesn’t mean Miami shouldn’t take a look at one of the other names on Chicago’s roster, like Alex Caruso.