Heat Urged to Pursue Two-Time NBA Champion in Free Agency

Despite the Miami Heat finishing the regular season as the top-seed team in the Eastern Conference, there was one glaring hole in their roster construction.

While Bam Adebayo is unquestionably one of the best centers in the NBA, and Omer Yurtseven has impressed during his rookie season, the team has looked awfully thin at the center position when Adebayo goes to the bench.

Dewayne Dedmon, 32, is a reliable big off the bench and has been productive for the Heat this season – according to Cleaning The Glass, the team is +3 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Unfortunately, the Heat are an aging team and Dedmon is declining with each passing season, which is why Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes is urging the team to pursue Kevon Looney during the off-season when the Golden State Warriors big man enters unrestricted free agency.

Kevon Looney grabbed two rebounds in the opening minute of tonight's game and scored the first Warriors' points of the 2022 playoffs on this pick and roll with Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/RsSn3MLEoX — Kelly O'Meara Morales (@_itskellyo) April 17, 2022

“The Heat can’t be the best version of themselves for all 48 minutes because Adebayo needs a break once in a while. But what if they had a backup center who could do a credible Adebayo impression for a few minutes per game?

Please don’t take this as an argument that Kevon Looney is in Adebayo’s league as a do-it-all big man. But two of Looney’s best attributes—holding up on perimeter switches and understanding how to keep the ball moving on offense—could allow the Heat to maintain their identity with Adebayo out of the game,” Hughes explained in his article.

Looney Could Leave Golden State

The Warriors drafted Looney with the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA draft, and have helped develop him into one of the NBA’s most reliable bench bigs in the league. During his seven seasons with the San Francisco-based franchise, Looney has won two NBA championships and is averaging 4.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game over 367 regular-season appearances.

The downside for Looney is that the Warriors project to be a tax-paying team next season, and have James Wiseman returning to the rotation from injury. With a former second overall pick returning to the rotation, Looney may find himself surplus to requirements in Golden State, especially if he’s seeking an increase to his current $5.2 million deal.

Kevon Looney is one them dudes you just can’t trade. His value doesn’t show on the stat sheets but he’s most definitely a valuable piece to the Warriors. You let him play out his contract and leave on his terms — Clarence Dickson (@Clayd28) December 28, 2021

At just 26-years-old, Looney projects as a solid long-term backup option for the Heat, which would allow them to continue developing Yurtseven over the next few years. Furthermore, Miami’s style of play would suit the six-foot-nine center and could help bring the best out of him as he approaches his prime years.

Dedmon is Likely Leaving Miami This Summer

When Dedmon re-joined the Heat, it was on a second one-year deal, valued at $2,3 million deal that expires at the end of the current season. While the seven-foot center has been valuable to Miami in terms of being a rim deterrent and floor spacer, it’s unlikely the team opts to re-sign him.

However, Yurtseven has earned some additional minutes to aid his development, but still isn’t ready to step into a full-time role as Adebayo’s backup, so Miami will have to be on the lookout for a new big man to come off the bench. Of course, if there isn’t a big that makes sense for the team, Dedmon could return on a second one-year deal.

Never thought I’d say it but Dewayne Dedmon is playing some serious basketball at the Heat. It’s crazy how some players walk in to Miami & instantly buy into the strict regime of Coach Spo & the culture Pat Riley has built & instantly become better players. Give him a contract! — Matthew Taylor (@MattTaylorVII) May 3, 2021

Still, if Looney is available and shows interest in moving to South Beach, he could be the perfect successor to Dedmon’s role next season, which would help with the inevitable talent drop-off once Adebayo makes his way to the bench.

With the Heat still in the hunt for an NBA championship this season, any decisions on how to proceed with Dedmon’s roster spot will have to wait. The Heat are currently leading their opening series against the Atlanta Hawks 1-0 and will play game two on Wednesday, April 20.