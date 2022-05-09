Heat Urged to Strike Deal For $60 Million Forward

Duncan Robinson’s fall from grace has become a serious talking point surrounding the Miami Heat. The focus on his limited playing time continues to increase as the team gets deeper into the post-season.

It also doesn’t help that Robinson is in the first year of his $90 million contract extension and is already struggling to see the floor. Considering the sharpshooting wing has another four years remaining on his deal, you can understand why some believe Miami might be looking to part ways with Robinson over the summer.

Luckily, the Heat boast numerous talented young players that can be packaged together to entice a team to take Robinson and send some talent back in the opposite direction.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the notion of including Robinson in a potential trade for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. If Miami can get make that deal, they should seriously consider doing so. Swartz’s trade proposal looked like this;

Miami Heat Receive:

F Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons Receive:

F Max Strus, F Duncan Robinson, 2022 first-round pick

“Grant works as a switchable defender and go-to scorer for a Heat team that can struggle with its halfcourt offense at times. His presence in a starting five that features Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and P.J. Tucker would make this the nastiest lineup to try to score against in the entire league.

Detroit could actually use Robinson, as it ranked 29th in three-point accuracy this season (32.6 percent). Taking on his hefty contract means adding sweeteners, however,” Swartz reasoned in his article.

Grant is a Hot Commodity

When Grant decided to sign with the Pistons, many believed that a larger role within the offense was a contributing factor. When looking at Grant’s numbers since moving to Detroit, it would look like his self-belief was well-founded as he’s averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his first 101 games for the team.

However, the six-foot-eight forward has quickly become a high-volume shooter, which negates some of his scoring numbers. But, a move to the Heat could allow Grant to resume his best role as a secondary scorer who can lock down the perimeter and provide some additional rebounding and playmaking in a pinch.

Jerami Grant hit the step-back to ice the game for the Pistons 😤 pic.twitter.com/c3ObOCWL7q — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 18, 2021

Miami’s star-studded core is an aging one, with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry firmly entering the twilight of their careers. However, Bam Adebayo is still on an upwards trajectory and would complement Grant’s style of play and contention timeline perfectly, allowing the Heat to remain competitive against the titans of their conference, such as the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Would Miami Make the Deal?

If the Heat’s front office isn’t confident in Robinson bouncing back from his current slump, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll explore potential trade avenues once the current season reaches its conclusion.

Miami currently finds itself in the enviable position of having too much young talent on the books, leading many to believe a consolidation trade is on the cards. Moving on from Robinson, Max Strus, and whoever else is required to convince the Pistons to make a deal could be the ideal way for the Heat to reduce their roster numbers while still improving their core.

Duncan Robinson signed a $90M deal with the Heat in 2021. He has played only 1 minute in the Heat’s last 3 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/jm08QXcQzG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 7, 2022

However, with just one year left on his current deal, Miami would be taking a risk in bringing Grant to South Beach, as they could lose him for nothing at the end of the following season. Still, opportunities to add another high-level forward to your rotation don’t present themselves every day. With the Heat fighting for another crack at the NBA championship, they may find the chance to trade for Grant too good to turn down.

Of course, Grant would need to show a willingness to move to Miami, and the Pistons be willing to deal. Otherwise, this trade proposal dies a quick and painless death. But, if Robinson continues to sit on the bench and struggle for both minutes and impact, then you can expect to see his name floating around in trade rumors for the foreseeable future.