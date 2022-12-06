Heat’s $90 Million Star in Danger of Becoming ‘Odd Man Out’

The Miami Heat have muddled through significant injuries that have limited its stars for much of the season so far. Injuries to Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, and Bam Adebayo have made head coach Erik Spoelstra’s job hard over the last month, but nonetheless the team has found a way to keep from completely bottoming out.

Now, with Butler returning to the lineup, the Heat have a chance to put the Eastern Conference on notice with games against the Pistons, Spurs, and Thunder coming up. But while the return of a full-strength Heat side must be music to Spoelstra’s ears, it might be doom for another: Duncan Robinson. Miami’s $90 million talent has found himself further down the pecking order, despite the litany of injuries the Heat have faced of late.

Not only has Robinson been forced out of the lineup by Strus, but he now has even more competition in Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin, which Diego Quezada of Hot on Hoops pointed out could spell doom for Robinson.

“With [Jimmy] Butler back, someone gets squeezed out of the rotation. Spoelstra apparently trusts [Haywood] Highsmith defensively, so Robinson becomes the odd man out.”

Robinson’s Name is on the Trade Block

Given Robinson’s large contract and small playing time, it’s fair to wonder what the Heat do next with the struggling forward. It makes little sense for someone making $18 million per year to be a team’s fourth option at the wing, but that’s precisely what the Heat face given the onset of Strus, Martin, and Highsmith.

As a result, it wouldn’t be surprising for the Heat to engage in trade talks with Robinson. And according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, that’s precisely what’s happening.

“With the emergence of Max Strus and Caleb Martin, Miami has made Duncan Robinson available in trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype.”

While Robinson struggled last season (and continues to do so this campaign), he posted back-to-back seasons with an eFG north of 61 percent, which put him in the upper echelon of NBA wings. His shooting, when right, could be a valuable component to any playoff contender. The only kicker is that salary, which Miami is likely kicking itself over. It’s a rare misstep from a Heat organization used to making smarter moves.

If the Heat were to find a trade partner for Robinson, who might it be? According to Jack Simone of Heavy Sports, the Atlanta Hawks might make an excellent match.

Heat Land $125 Million Star in Proposed Robinson Trade

Simone suggested the Heat make a play for Atlanta Hawks star John Collins. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon is finding fewer touches on the Hawks, as the offense is revolving more around its backcourt in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Here’s the trade Simone suggested:

Heat receive: Collins

Hawks receive: Robinson, Caleb Martin, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2028 2nd-Round Pick

John Collins is a trade target the Heat *should* explore… https://t.co/t7j0bUdc2H — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) November 18, 2022

Worst case scenario, the Heat get a massive upgrade at the four in Collins. His fit alongside Adebayo might be tricky, considering neither one are terrific floor spacers. Nonetheless, he’s showed a decent ability to play alongside center Clint Capela in Atlanta, a promising sign for the Heat.

But let’s get even crazier here: what if the Heat use Collins to land Jae Crowder, a target the team is serious about landing. If the Suns are looking for a power forward in exchange for Crowder, they could do much worse than the Hawks big. The Heat, meanwhile, could chip in some draft-equity to sweeten the pot for Atlanta, as could the Suns.